Solana price analysis: SOL increases value by 2%

Solana price analysis for December 13, 2022, reveals the market following a partial bullish movement; moreover, Solana has obtained massive negative momentum, signifying a decline for the SOL market. The price of Solana has remained negative over the past few hours. Today, the price crashed and went from $13.35 to $12.86. However, the market started to increase further in value soon after, as the cryptocurrency had already gained most of its value. Moreover, Solana has increased and reached $13.33, just shying away from the $13.40 mark.

The current price of Solana is $13.33, with a trading volume of $195,212,569. Solana has been up 1.32% in the last 24 hours. Solana currently ranks at #15 with a live market cap of $4,886,012,329.

SOL/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

Solana price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement. This means that the price of Solana is becoming more prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing further decreasing dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $13.91, which is the strongest resistance for SOL. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $12.86, which acts as the strongest support for SOL.

The SOL/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. The SOL/USD price appears to be moving upwards, illustrating an increasing market. The market appears to be moving towards the resistance band, which could trigger a reversal movement; there might still be hope for the bulls.

SOL/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

Solana price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47, showing a stable cryptocurrency stock. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the central-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move linearly, indicating a stable market. The equivalence of buying and selling activities causes the RSI score to remain constant.

Solana price analysis for 1-day

Solana price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing movement, which means that the price of Solana is becoming less prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $14.46, serving as SOL’s strongest resistance. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $12.98, which is the strongest support point for SOL.

The SOL/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. However, the market’s trend seems to have shown bearish dynamics in the last few days. As a result, the market has decided on a negative approach. However, yesterday the market broke, the market started closing its volatility, and the price started moving downwards.

SOL/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Solana price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 38, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the lower neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a linear movement. The constant RSI score also means equal selling and buying activities.

Solana Price Analysis Conclusion

Solana price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency has a consistent linear trend with much room for further activity on the increasing extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a positive approach. Therefore, we can assume that the bears will start making their moves soon to initiate their control over the market.