TL;DR Breakdown

Solana price analysis is bullish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $198.

The strongest support is present at $133.

The Solana price analysis has been entered a bullish market but shows the potential of reversing. The market has been fluctuating lately and can’t decide on a specific trend; for now, the trend is bullish, but it is unlikely that the bulls will maintain this. Following yesterday’s decline, the price of SOL declined significantly after reaching $157, and it fell to $145. Today the price has regained its bullish momentum and has risen to $148 while regaining some of its lost value. SOL currently trades at $148.

SOL/USD 4-hour analysis: Recent developments

The Solana price analysis has revealed the market following a bearish trend with shrinking volatility, making the cryptocurrency’s price less vulnerable to volatile change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $156, which acts as the strongest resistance for SOL. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $133, which acts as the strongest support for SOL.

The SOL/USD price appears to be crossing over the Moving Average curve, making the market bearish. If the support doesn’t fluctuate, the price has just entered the bearish zone but will likely switch the movement soon. The Solana market has been experiencing a bearish market for the last few hours, but the price appears to be following an uptrend, which may cause the price to cross over the Moving Average curve, switching the market trend.

SOL/USD 4-hour price chart: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 54, making the cryptocurrency relatively stable, not falling on either extreme. The RSI score appears to be following a slight incline pointing towards strong buying activity compared to selling activity.

Solana Price Analysis for 1-day: SOL/USD closes volatility

For one day, the Solana price analysis has revealed a newly bullish market with the potential to maintain it. The market’s volatility appears to follow a declining trend, making Solana’s price less prone to volatile change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $198, which serves as the strongest resistance for SOL. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band exists at $124, which acts as the strongest support for SOL.

The SOL/USD price appears to cross over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market has been following a bearish trend for the past few weeks. The market has decided to shift the trend. With the closing volatility, the bulls have made a bold move; if they maintain this momentum long enough, they will capture the market and significantly raise Solana’s price.

SOL/USD 1-day price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 41, signifying the stability of the cryptocurrency, and the RSI falls in the lower neutral zone. The RSI appears to be following an inclining movement which shows that the buying activity outweighs the selling activity. The RSI score increase also signifies an increment in value and movement towards stability.

Solana Price Analysis Conclusion:

The Solana price analysis concludes that the cryptocurrency follows a rocky bullish trend. Although the volatility is declining, it appears to be quite massive at press time, which shows much room for further bullish activity. The volatility declines as the trend shifts in the bulls’ favor. The bears are trying hard, but only time will tell what the crypto market has in store for us.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.