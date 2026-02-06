Schwab CEO sees value in economic markets but rejects gambling

Rick Wurster, the President and CEO of the Charles Schwab Corporation, argues that prediction markets focusing on economic events and financial outcomes offer critical indicators for investment decisions. Nonetheless, he clarified that sports betting is not aligned with the brokerage’s primary goals.

This news was made public after Wurster pointed out that prediction markets perform three key functions, but Schwab recognized only two as beneficial to investors during an interview.

In recent interviews, Schwab CEO made clear that while he believes financial markets offer genuine long‑term opportunities for wealth building, his firm won’t chase trends that resemble gambling or sportsbook‑style trading — a strategy increasingly used by some fintech competitors to attract users.

“People generally don’t get better off in their financial life via gambling,” Wurster said in an appearance on Yahoo Finance, explaining why Schwab steers away from gamified trading models.

Wurster shares a brief overview of prediction markets, outlining their benefits to investors

Regarding prediction markets, Schwab CEO issued a statement noting that, “The first function is that prediction markets provide insights into the likelihood of various events,” adding that, “This information is useful for investors.” Afterwards, he asserted that Schwab could soon make such probability data directly available to clients, even if they are not directly involved in market management.

The second category, based on Wurster’s argument, consists of markets linked to financial outcomes, such as employment reports and inflation. These outcomes can greatly assist investors seeking to safeguard or adjust their portfolios in response to significant economic events.

To break this statement down for better understanding, Wurster noted that, in the event of worse-than-expected inflation readings, he will conclude that the report poses negative effects and take effective measures to address the issue.

However, the industry executive acknowledged that although suitable for investment strategies, these contracts remain somewhat speculative. Even so, Wurster spoke clearly regarding sports betting, the third category in the prediction markets.

“That’s something we find challenging, and it goes against our mission,” he said, further arguing that, “People typically do not improve their financial situation through gambling.” Following these remarks, it is worth noting that Schwab opts to leave the gambling business to dedicated firms. “We’ll let firms like FanDuel and Robinhood handle those gambling services,” the CEO concluded.

Wurster shared this statement at a time when individuals were demonstrating heightened interest in prediction markets, even as they faced increased regulatory scrutiny in the United States. In the meantime, reports released earlier this week confirmed that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) withdrew a proposal from the Biden administration that sought to ban political event contracts.

The agency’s decision illustrates a significant shift towards allowing regulated event markets to operate under federal regulations. Concerning this finding, Michael Selig, an American lawyer serving as Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, declared that the agency’s main focus will be to establish a framework that enables responsible, legal innovation.

Prediction markets face significant regulatory challenges in the US

While debate over prediction markets heats up, reports reveal that state regulators are increasingly opposing them, particularly their sports options. To support this claim, sources outlined an example of Nevada’s gaming regulator’s recent lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

In this case, the state regulator alleged that, under its established regulations, Coinbase’s sports-related event contracts constitute illicit betting activity. Interestingly, even with these regulatory hurdles, trading volumes continue to surge across these platforms.

For instance, monthly trading in leading prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket rose from $2 billion last summer to a new all-time high of $17.5 billion in January. Notably, sports contracts play a key role in this milestone.

In the meantime, following the release of the prediction markets’ economic reports, several firms demonstrate increased interest in the platform. An example is Crypto.com, which recently launched its own prediction market app with mounting excitement for the Super Bowl. This move demonstrates the perspective of exchanges towards event-based trading, viewing it as a rapidly expanding business opportunity.

Wurster mentioned that if Schwab commits to engaging with prediction markets directly, it will proceed diligently and uphold its steadfast dedication to investor interests.