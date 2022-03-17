TL;DR Breakdown

• South Korean Metaverse will take advantage of the Sandbox popularity

• ALTAVA obtains the LAND from the global metaverse for its benefit

Recently, the South Korean metaverse of ALTAVA has just announced that it will join the Sandbox to publish its new NFT project. According to reports, the ALTAVA group will collaborate with the global metaverse to gain fame in the market and thus increase their sales rank.

The ALTAVA group, which operates from Singapore, has been present in the latest developments in the metaverse, positioning it as a large technology company brought from South Korea. However, the client’s flow that ALTAVA had has not been sufficient in recent weeks, so they have taken prompt measures.

ALTAVA and Sandbox partnership impresses crypto fans

Although the partnership between ALTAVA and Sandbox seems ordinary perhaps for fans, it is the perfect opportunity for both companies in the metaverse to expand their operations. The ALTAVA goal is to increase the range of popularity that its NFT pieces will have.This link between both companies will allow Sandbox to gain credibility in virtual commerce.

A key piece within the link between metaverses is this will give power to the crypto tool that ALTAVA uses. The South Korean company will provide value to its NFT pieces with the partnership it shares with large firms such as Prada or Balmain. In this way, all the tokens auctioned in ALTAVA will be very famous and attached to the art world in the fashion category.

Buy ALTAVA in Sandbox

ALTAVA has not only shared the metaverse with Sandbox but also bought “LAND.” With this additional tool within the South Korean metaverse, customers can interact with other people looking for the latest fashion trends. But the ALTAVA LAND will also serve for the Korean company to show artistic presentations, virtual fairs, and galleries.

The founder of the global Sandbox metaverse, Borget Sebastien, said that introducing NFTs between ALTAVA and his company will allow fans to have a fun time. This presentation is expected to enable the trend in fashion to be promoted virtually.

The South Korean metaverse successfully closed a private auction in which around 2000 NFTs were published in previous months. According to reports, the auction concluded on March 3.

However, the new NFT auction with Sandbox plans to go live on March 24. The exact amount of pieces that will be “minted” in the auction is not known yet, but it is believed that the figure will double the previous one. Enthusiasts who participate in purchasing the NFTs can trade them on OpenSea, the Ethereum NFT marketplace. The South Korean company may reveal the theme of its non-fungible parts before the agreed date.