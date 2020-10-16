A descending move led the XRP price towards the $0.248 level on the 14th of October. The Ripple price prediction by YM Group suggests an ascension that will lead the price towards $0.254 next. The price gradually stepped towards $0.245 and has held this level for the 15th of October.

1-Day Ripple price analysis

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency was priced at $0.245 at the time of writing on Bitstamp. It reached a day’s low of $0.243 during the 24-hour trade.

Ripple price prediction: Where is XRP headed?

Ripple’s price trajectory was observed forming an ascending triangle on 4-hour charts. The cryptocurrency appears to be heading towards the $0.26 mark.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 35.00, which means that the cryptocurrency is in the neutral zone. On the 15th of October, the price moved below the lower boundary of the triangle. However, this may be a fake-out, and the price may return above the $0.25 mark soon. The resistance that Ripple is expected to test is marked at $0.26.

Another Trading View analyst named Orlin Myer also drew an ascending triangle pattern for the pair on the daily charts. The ascending triangle is a bullish indicator for the asset, and the price is usually expected to move up due to the ascending trend line that supports the coin.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

Here, we can see the cryptocurrency has recently broken above another descending trendline. If the price holds above the $0.245 mark, it will continue to rise towards $0.26. A break above $0.26 will prove to be very bullish for the altcoin.

Ever since Ripple gained an increase in its price on the 5th of October, the cryptocurrency moved towards a trading range in which it has been seen varying for most of this time.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The crypto faked a breakout towards the downside on the 7th of October, where the price fell towards the $0.24 mark. By the 9th of October, XRP returned to this trading range of $0.25 to $0.26. A constant retesting of the upper boundary of this range between the 9th and the 14th of October did not prove fruitful for Ripple as the coin eventually had to return towards the lower boundary of this range.

On the 14th of October, the price moved below this range. Solldy believes that the altcoin will test the higher resistance near $0.26; however, the cryptocurrency currently trades below $0.25.

Ripple price prediction: $0.254 up next?

In another daily analysis for the cryptocurrency, YM Group has suggested that the trading pair will soon test the $0.254 horizontal resistance.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency assumed a bearish momentum on the 14th of October when the price returned towards the $0.248 level after trendline upwards for a long move between the 9th and the 14th of October. During this time, the cryptocurrency was testing the $0.26 resistance. The support-turned-resistance near $0.254 is now expected to be retested by Ripple. The price holds above a support structure marked below $0.244.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.