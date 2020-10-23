Ripple price predictions expect a rise to $0.266.

Ripple finds strong support at $0.26.



The Ripple price prediction by Vince Prince has suggested the cryptocurrency’s rise towards $0.266. Another move of ascension occurred on the cryptocurrency charts while Ripple finally hit the $0.26 mark and continues to move above it.

1-Day Ripple price analysis

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency was observed trading at $0.261 at the time of writing. The highest value achieved by the cryptocurrency on the 22nd of October was $0.263.

Ripple breaks above $0.26

The cryptocurrency broke past an ascending trendline on the 22nd of October. The Trading View analyst Solldy believed that the price would hit the support marked below $0.245 and $0.25.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency broke past the $0.26 level, which was anticipated for quite a while. The cryptocurrency tested the resistance near the $0.255 level for quite a while. The price was expected to be rejected by this trendline and fall towards support—however, the cryptocurrency ascending above the ascending trendline and move above the $0.26 level.

The Trading View analyst Strictly showed the cryptocurrency in a huge ascending channel that has been forming from Q1 2020. The price currently rests near the bottom of the ascending channel.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The analyst employed the weekly Ichimoku cloud, and they believe that XRP will bounce above the lower boundary of the channel after forming a wave count, and then it will test the $0.55 region. In another scenario, the price could fall below the channel and be supported by the lower boundary of a huge triangle pattern. This will allow the cryptocurrency to eventually break above the triangle to reach the cloud’s same plateau.

Ripple price prediction: What’s next for XRP?

An inverse head and shoulders pattern was completed on the XRPUSD charts, and analyst Vince Prince is of the opinion that the price will now rise towards the $0.275 level. The price is expected to bounce off the neckline near $0.26.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

This inverse H&S pattern was formed in the ascending channel, while the right shoulder was supported by a support cluster formed near $0.241. On the 22nd of October, the price moved above the neckline marked in blue. If XRP closes above this neckline, the coin will travel further to test the $0.266 resistance. A break above this resistance should take the pair higher in the ascending channel, with a final take profit near the $0.275 level. An Exponential Moving Average supports XRP.

Per YM Group’s analysis of the XRPUSD pair, the price is supposed to continue rising towards the resistance found short of the $0.266 level.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The trade volume saw an increased number of green bars after the 21st of October. The price has shown a continuous uptrend on the bigger time frames, and the price is expected to touch the $0.264 mark soon.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.