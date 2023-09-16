How To Relieve Employee Strain with Mirai-Powered Robot

TL;DR Breakdown

Description HWL Löttechnik GmbH, a prominent player in Berlin’s thermal treatment sector, has embraced a game-changing technological advancement to streamline its manufacturing processes. With a keen eye on addressing workforce challenges and improving overall operational efficiency, the company has adopted a revolutionary vision technology named MIRAI. This groundbreaking tech has brought about significant operational enhancements, liberating … Read more

HWL Löttechnik GmbH, a prominent player in Berlin’s thermal treatment sector, has embraced a game-changing technological advancement to streamline its manufacturing processes. With a keen eye on addressing workforce challenges and improving overall operational efficiency, the company has adopted a revolutionary vision technology named MIRAI. This groundbreaking tech has brought about significant operational enhancements, liberating the workforce from mundane tasks and strengthening the firm’s competitive stance in a demanding industry.

MIRAI: The manufacturing game changer

In a strategic move to tackle the challenges posed by labor shortages and the intricacies of high-mix, low-volume production, HWL Löttechnik GmbH has effectively incorporated Micropsi Industries’ MIRAI vision technology. This innovative approach has paved the way for a collaborative robot (cobot) to take over the repetitive chore of handling reflective metal objects. This task previously consumed significant human resources and imposed physical strain on employees.

Turning manufacturing challenges into opportunities

As a family-run business catering to diverse industries such as power plant engineering, automotive, electronics, aerospace, and tool manufacturing, HWL recognized the need to fine-tune operational processes and boost its appeal as an employer of choice. CEO Kai Lembke and his dedicated team pinpointed a prime candidate for automation: the labor-intensive loading of metal parts onto racks from washing baskets.

In the pre-heat treatment phase, serial parts undergo a meticulous cleaning process. Each customer typically delivers around 900 to 1,000 parts in large loading carriers, necessitating manual transfer into washing baskets by employees. Subsequently, these parts are thoughtfully arranged on multi-tiered racks through a peg system before being transported to the oven for heat treatment.

The intricacies of this handling process cannot be overstated. The variables presented formidable challenges, including variations in part size, weight, positioning within the washing basket, rack placement, and ever-changing lighting conditions. Conventional automation solutions were ill-suited to cope with this level of complexity.

MIRAI’s precision and adaptability

Enter MIRAI, an artificial intelligence-driven controller engineered to expedite robot programming while enhancing accessibility. It facilitates real-time control of robot arms, responding directly to sensor data. MIRAI’s standout feature lies in its remarkable adaptability to accommodate diverse part sizes, weights, and dynamic lighting conditions, setting it apart from traditional vision systems.

In October 2022, a collaborative robot equipped with MIRAI assumed the role of loading metal parts. Following the washing process’s conclusion, the AI-powered system seamlessly transitions into controlling the cobot. Guided by MIRAI, the robot deftly lifts individual parts from washing baskets and positions them onto the racks’ pegs. Remarkably, even lighting conditions and surface reflection fluctuations do not impede the system’s precision and functionality.

Boosting employee satisfaction and firm competitiveness

HWL Löttechnik GmbH has reaped multiple rewards by automating previously labor-intensive processes with MIRAI. The company has substantially saved labor costs while significantly enhancing operational efficiency. Employees have transitioned into managing and upskilling the system themselves, a pivotal advantage when adapting to evolving requirements or environmental alterations.

CEO Kai Lembke underscored the strategic significance of automation, stating, “The ability for our employees to make these adjustments independently, without the need for seasoned programmers from the manufacturer, is a substantial asset. We’ve even managed to optimize cycle times by 20%, precisely the flexibility we require.”

Lembke further emphasized the strategic importance of automation, saying, “By automating processes with MIRAI, we can save costs and position ourselves as an innovative and modern company while enhancing the attractiveness of our workplace.”