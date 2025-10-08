Predictive Oncology closes $343.5M funding rounds for ATH treasury

Predictive Oncology has closed two previously announced private investments, with both deals exceeding $300M to support its digital asset treasury and AI operations.

Predictive Oncology Inc. has completed two previously announced private investments in public equity transactions (PIPEs) totaling approximately $343.5M to support the company’s new digital asset treasury strategy centered on ATH, the native utility token of the Aethir ecosystem.

The dual funding round closed on October 7, 2025, and, according to the company’s announcement, consisted of two components, a Cash PIPE and a Crypto PIPE.

ATH gets its own treasury

Under the Cash PIPE, Predictive Oncology sold an aggregate of around 4.4 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $11.6265 per share. This portion of the funding generated gross cash proceeds of approximately $50.8M.

The Crypto PIPE involved the issuance of pre-funded warrants to purchase up to approximately 14.9 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $11.6165 per pre-funded warrant. In exchange, the company received approximately $292.7M in notional value, representing about $173.3M in discounted value of in-kind contributions of both locked and unlocked ATH tokens.

The pre-funded warrants issued under the Crypto PIPE will become exercisable immediately following shareholder approval.

The company also noted that on September 19, 2025, its stockholders approved a one-for-fifteen reverse stock split of its common stock, which became effective at 12:01 a.m. on September 30, 2025. All share and price information in the announcement reflects the post-split figures.

Funds to support digital asset treasury and AI operations

Predictive Oncology said it intends to use the ATH token contributions from the Crypto PIPE to fund the company’s digital asset treasury strategy. The remaining net proceeds from the two PIPEs will be used primarily to acquire additional ATH tokens in the open market, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Raymond F. Vennare described the transaction as an important step in aligning the company’s financial and technological objectives.

“This strategic investment clearly aligns with our growing computational needs and capital requirements as we continue to pursue our mission to be an industry leader in AI-driven drug discovery,” Vennare said. “At the same time, we believe that this strategic collaboration will enhance Aethir’s ability to provide the foundational infrastructure crucial for the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning on a global scale. We firmly believe that this initiative will create significant and enduring value for our company and our shareholders.”

Shawn Matthews, the Chief Executive Officer of DNA Holdings Venture, Inc. and the former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, also commented on the announcement. Matthews, who is set to join Predictive Oncology’s Board of Directors, expressed optimism about the role of ATH in advancing the adoption of digital infrastructure linked to AI development.

“I am very excited to be taking the next step in the evolution of ATH and look forward to help drive its adoption,” Matthews said. “ATH is a unique token that both exemplifies and enables the future growth of artificial intelligence.”

The company emphasized that the initiative is part of its efforts to strengthen its financial flexibility while also establishing long-term exposure to the digital asset sector.

