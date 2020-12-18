TL;DR Breakdown:

Harem general sale goes live, after one month of the community sale.

On January 5, the token will reportedly be listed on the leading DEX, Uniswap.

The native token of Harem, an artificial intelligence (AI) fully-automated decentralized adult content creation protocol, is now open for public sale, according to recent information posted by the team on Medium. Harem general sale is coming about a month after the token was sold only to the community members. After the public sale, the Harem token will be listed on the decentralized exchange, Uniswap.

Harem general sale now live

According to the whitepaper, Harem general sales is coming a month after five percent of $HAREM token supply (5,000 $HARE) was offered to the first 100 members of the official Harem telegram community members. At the time, the token was sold for 0.02 Ether (ETH), which is worth about $12.7 following the current price of the crypto at $637 on Coinmarketcap.

The token bought during the community sale will be locked by the protocol’s team until the last Public Sale. However, it will “vest to buyers at a rate of 25% per week” when they are unlocked.

As Harem general sale is currently live, interested persons can participate with a minimum of 0.05 ETH ($31.8). The amount can purchase two Harem tokens, as it trades at 0.025 ETH ($15.9). The tokens purchased during the Harem general sale will not be distributed until it’s completion – a duration of 14 days. “At the end of the 14 days, 25% of the proceeds from the General Sale and a corresponding amount of $HAREM will be added to the Uniswap LP,” according to the whitepaper.

About Harem

As earlier explained, the Harem protocol is that it creates and immortalizes unique women as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for adult content through a machine learning algorithm. By purchasing and staking Harem token, the holders will receive NFTs will they can either trade or use to create adult content on the Harem website. Those women in the NFTs are inserted in videos through deep faking technology, per reports.