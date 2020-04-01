The Binance Coin price line saw an increase on the price chart for the 31st of March. The cryptocurrency headed up across the $12.70 mark, while it closed near the $12.60 level. Protixder is a TradingView analyst who believed that the cryptocurrency will see an uptrend.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (31st March)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The coin was at the $12.1455857 mark at the beginning of the day. The cryptocurrency exhibited ruffled price movements between the $12.10 and $12.40 marks until after 07:00 GMT when the price line was subjected to a bullish movement and the price quickly rose across the $12.70 level. The Binance Coin / US Dollar trading pair showed a noisy price trend until it got closer to the end of the day and reached a day’s high of $12.7444649 US Dollars. The coin closed trade at $12.5831659 US Dollars on the 31st of March.

Binance Coin: increase next?

Protixder believed that the cryptocurrency was soon to see an increase in its price. At the time of writing, the coin stood near the $12.22 level.

Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView

After the idea came into play, the cryptocurrency moved across the $12.70 mark and achieved an increase of more than 6% of its trading value.

Featured Image by Mediamodifier.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.