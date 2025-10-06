🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Aethir and Aptos lead $555 million token unlocks this week

1. Aethir dominates $200M cliff unlock schedule
2. Solana dominates $290M linear unlock schedule
3. Lesser-known projects face significant unlocks
  • Aethir and Aptos lead the $555 million token unlock wave from October 6 to October 13.
  • ATH releases $68.06 million, representing 10.32% of unlock supply, as the largest cliff event.
  • Solana dominates the linear schedule with $115.16 million despite minimal circulating impact.

The crypto market faces over $555 million in token unlocks over the next seven days, with Aethir (ATH) and Aptos (APT) leading the release schedule according to Tokenomist data.

Eight projects have major one-time cliff unlocks exceeding $5 million, including ATH, APT, LINEA, BABY, and BB. Linear unlocks exceeding $1 million daily affect 13+ projects led by Solana, TRUMP, and Worldcoin.

Aethir dominates $200M cliff unlock schedule

Aethir leads the cliff unlock schedule with 1.26 billion ATH tokens worth $68.06 million to be released between October 6 and October 13. The decentralized GPU computing network’s unlock represents 10.32% of the total unlock supply.

Aptos posts the second-largest cliff unlock at $61.53 million, releasing 11.31 million APT tokens representing just 1.61% of the unlock supply. LINEA records $29.12 million in unlocks, releasing 1.08 billion tokens, which is 6.98% of unlock supply. BABY follows with 321.60 million tokens worth $16.98 million, comprising 12.02% of unlock supply. This is the highest percentage among major cliff releases.

Aethir (ATH) and Aptos (APT) lead $555 million token unlocks this week
Major token unlocks scheduled between October 6 and 13. Source: Cryptopolitan Media

BB unlocks 42.89 million tokens valued at $8.49 million, representing 10.47% of supply. The double-digit percentage unlock creates meaningful circulating supply expansion for the smaller market cap asset.

HOME releases 250 million tokens worth $7.45 million (9.19% of supply) while IO contributes 13.29 million tokens valued at $7.40 million (6.11%). MOVE completes major cliff releases with 50 million tokens worth $5.71 million, representing 1.82% of supply.

Solana dominates $290M linear unlock schedule

Solana leads the linear unlock schedule with 499,470 SOL tokens valued at $115.16 million released continuously over the seven-day period. The unlock is just 0.09% of circulating supply.

TRUMP token follows with 4.89 million tokens worth $38.05 million, which is 1.52% of circulating supply. Worldcoin contributes 37.23 million WLD tokens worth $46.90 million (0.97% of supply) through continuous daily releases.

Dogecoin’s 96.54 million token release worth $23.06 million is a negligible 0.06% of the meme coin’s massive circulation base. Impossible Finance releases 2.32 million IP tokens valued at $22.41 million representing 0.73% of circulating supply.

AVAX unlocks 700,000 tokens worth $21.15 million (0.14% of supply), maintaining Avalanche’s steady vesting rhythm. ASTER contributes 10.28 million tokens worth $19.44 million (0.30% of supply) following recent attention from celebrity endorsements.

TIA releases 6.96 million tokens valued at $11.94 million (0.90% of supply) while SUI unlocks 3.01 million tokens worth $10.79 million (0.09%). ETHFI faces 8.46 million token unlocks valued at $15.44 million, representing 2.04% of circulating supply.

Polkadot contributes 2.30 million DOT worth $9.55 million (0.14%), Bittensor releases 34,140 TAO tokens valued at $7.99 million (0.33%), and NEAR unlocks 2.97 million tokens worth $8.84 million (0.25%).

Lesser-known projects face significant unlocks

Token unlock data from CoinMarketCap reveals several smaller projects experiencing meaningful vesting milestones this week. IDRISS releases 12.65 million tokens worth $76,340.25, which is 1.26% of total locked supply. The project maintains 45.33% unlock progress with 100 million IDRISS in circulating supply.

SynFutures unlocks 199.71 million F tokens valued at $2.37 million. The release is 2.00% of total locked supply, with current unlock progress at 25.75%. SeaFi will unlock 1.41 million SPT tokens, which is 1.41% of total locked supply. Current unlock progress stands at 73.44%, indicating late-stage vesting with 72.91 million SPT in circulation.

OpenLeverage shows 59.46% unlock progress with 16.08 million OLE tokens scheduled for release representing 1.61% of total locked supply. Palio token’s next unlock of 13.12 million tokens is worth $46,414.1. Current unlock progress shows up at 19.91% with 190 million PAL already circulating. The early-stage unlock schedule indicates substantial future vesting remains, creating long-term supply overhang concerns for smaller market cap holders.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan