Polkadot price analysis: Bulls fight to keep their edge intact as DOT hovers at $5.27

From the Polkadot price analysis, it becomes apparent that a positive shift is taking place, marked by the return of bullish momentum within the past few hours. The persistent efforts of the bulls to facilitate recovery have yielded promising results, propelling the price to reach $5.27. In contrast, the cryptocurrency endured a challenging period over the past few days, as bearish forces exerted influence, resulting in a decline in its performance. However, today brings a glimmer of hope as Polkadot exhibits encouraging signs of recuperation, even though the pace of recovery remains somewhat subdued.

DOT/USD 1-day price chart: DOT starts to recover its position

The price is surging once again, as evident from the 1-day Polkadot price analysis. The bulls have made a strong comeback, pushing the price to $5.27. Over the past week, the coin experienced a decline of approximately 2.13, with the bears dominating the market. However, the tide has turned in favor of DOT, with a notable increase of $0.44 percent in the last 24 hours. Conversely, the trading volume has decreased by 7.96 percent today.

DOT/USD 24-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The current volatility of Polkadot remains low, as indicated by the contraction observed in the volatility indicator. The Bollinger bands indicator highlights the upper band value of $5.54, which acts as a resistance level for DOT, while the lower band value of $5.17 serves as a support for this cryptocurrency. The moving average (MA) is trading at $5.32, positioned above the coin’s current price. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) curve has turned upward, with the score increasing to 39. The RSI indicator depicts a slight upward curve in the lower half of the neutral region, indicating buying activity in the market.

Polkadot price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Polkadot price analysis shows that the price breakout was downward at the start of the current trading session. And another correction was also observed later today, but overall bulls managed to take the lead, especially performing well during the last four hours, as that is the time during which the price spiked above yesterday’s price cap.

DOT/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The price of Polkadot has exceeded the value of the moving average (MA), currently positioned at $5.25. On the 4-hour chart, the volatility continues to decrease as the upper limit of the Bollinger bands converges at $5.39, while the lower limit reaches the level of $5.17. Additionally, the RSI indicator shows a sharp upward curve, with a score of 48, indicating a healthy level of buying activity for DOT in the market.

Polkadot price analysis conclusion

After conducting a Polkadot price analysis, it is evident that the bullish momentum is growing stronger, as the coin has surged up to $5.27 in the last four hours of today’s trading session. Furthermore, there are expectations for further price improvements as the day progresses. The upward movement witnessed today suggests that the recent significant correction may have come to an end.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.