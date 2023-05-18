Polkadot price analysis: DOT faces break down at $5.30 after a bearish turn 

TL;DR Breakdown

Polkadot price analysis is bearish as DOT/USD depreciates to the $5.30 mark after a bearish run. The bears have taken over the price charts once again and have pushed the prices below the $5.40 mark. The market is currently facing resistance at $5.46, and if the bears continue to exert their pressure, we could see the DOT price decline further to support levels of $5.26. The bulls were also seen pushing prices back above the $5.46 mark, but they are yet to sustain their momentum, as the bulls and bearish are currently battling it out in the markets.

Polkadot price analysis on the 1-day price chart: DOT faces rejection at $5.46 after a market dip

Polkadot price analysis on the daily timeframe indicates over the last few hours the price movement has seen dynamic bearish engulfing candlesticks form. This bearish reversal pattern is a sign that the market participants are losing confidence in the bullish trend and are now selling their positions.

The daily chart for DOT shows that bearish market conditions will likely persist in the near term. However, the previous day’s bullish momentum proved short-lived, indicating that the token could see some upside in the coming days. The market cap for DOT is currently around $6.23 billion, and the 24-hour trading volume stands at $114 million.

DOT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The MACD on the 1-day chart is currently exhibiting a bearish crossover as the signal line is about to cross below the MACD line. The Relative strength index (RSI) is also in the neutal region, which indicates that the market could soon see a bullish reversal. This suggests that the bears are currently in control of the market. The volatility is low as Bollinger Bands show the current price action trading in a tight range. The upper Bollinger Band is at $5.99, and the lower Bollinger Band is seen at around $5.08, indicating that we could see some sideways movement in the near term.

Polkadot price analysis on a 4-hour price chart: Bears hold the market at $5.30

On the 4-hour chart, we can see that Polkadot price analysis has formed a bearish descending triangle pattern after a bullish run that was quickly countered by the bears. The market is currently testing the lower boundary of the pattern and if prices break below this level, we could see a further decline to support levels of $5.26.

DOT/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The MACD is also showing some bearish traits as it is trading below the signal line and is currently in the bearish zone. The RSI, however, is trading above the neutral levels and is currently placed at 46.19. The Bollinger bands are moving closer together, which signifies that the market is currently facing low volatility. The upper Bollinger Band is at $5.46, and the lower Bollinger Band is seen at around $5.20.

Polkadot price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, Polkadot price analysis shows that the market is currently facing strong bearish pressure and we could see a further decline in prices if the bears continue to exert their influence on the market. The bulls will need to regain control of the market for a bullish reversal to take place. The key support level to watch out for is $5.26 and the resistance level to look out for is $5.46.