logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Polkadot price analysis: Can the bulls defend $4.700 support?

Polkadot price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Polkadot price analysis suggests a downward movement to $4.500
  • The closest support level lies at $4.600
  • DOT faces resistance at the $4.750 mark.

The Polkadot price analysis shows that the DOT price action has found support at the $4.700 mark as the bulls fight back to regain market control. 

The broader cryptocurrency market observed a bullish market sentiment over the last 24 hours as most major cryptocurrencies recorded positive price movements. Major players include SHIB and BNB, recording a 6.25, and a 5.09 percent incline, respectively.

Polkadot price analysis: DOT stabilizes at $4.700

image 348
Technical indicators for DOT/USDT by Tradingview

The MACD is currently bearish, as expressed in the red colour of the histogram. Moreover, the indicator shows steady bearish momentum as observed in the medium depth of the histogram. On the other hand, the indicator’s lighter shade suggests that the bearish momentum has started to decline as the price action finds support at the $4.700 mark.  

The EMAs are currently trading below the mean position as net price movement over the last ten days remains negative. However, as the two EMAs start to converge, the 12-EMA has started to show an upwards rotation suggesting an increasing buying potential. At press time, both EMAs are headed downwards suggesting strong selling activity. 

The RSI was trading in the neutral region for some time but it fell to the oversold region yesterday. Now, the index has fallen to the 25.93 unit level where it hovers momentarily. The indicator issues a buy signal at the moment while the horizontal movement suggests a struggle for dominance between the bulls and the bears.

The Bollinger Bands are expanding at the momentum to facilitate the recent bearish movement. However, the price finds support at the $64.00 mark which may enable the bulls to stabilize the price action again. At press time, the indicator’s bottom line provides support at $4.452 while the mean line presents a resistance level at the $4.950 mark.

Technical analyses for DOT/USDT

Overall, the 4-hour Polkadot price analysis issues a sell signal, with 15 of the 26 major technical indicators supporting the bears. On the other hand, only one of the indicators supports the bulls showing little to no bullish presence in recent hours. At the same time, ten indicators sit on the fence and support neither side of the market. 

The 24-hour Polkadot price analysis shares this sentiment and also issues a sell signal with 15 indicators suggesting a downward movement against only two of the indicators suggesting an upwards movement. The analysis shows bearish dominance across the mid-term charts while low buying pressure exists for the asset across the same timeframe. Meanwhile, nine  indicators remain neutral and do not issue any signals at press time

What to expect from Polkadot price analysis?

image 349
4-hour price chart by Tradingview

The Polkadot price analysis shows that strong bearish momentum enabled the bears to cause a price drop to the $4.700 mark. However, the bulls find short-term support at a level that may make things difficult for the bears. 

Traders should expect DOT to consolidate at the current price level for a while, before making a breakdown to the $0.4500 mark. The suggestion is reinforced by the mid-term technicals which issue strong bearish signals across both timeframes. . In case of a bearish breakdown, the next support level lies at $4.600 and then down below the $4.500 mark.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Bilal Ahmed

Bilal Ahmed

Bilal Ahmed is a blockchain enthusiast and an avid reader who loves writing about ramifications of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. He believes in doing due diligence with facts before transmitting.

Related News

Hot Stories

Polkadot price analysis: Can the bulls defend $4.700 support?
18 December, 2022
3 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL rises to $12.45 again, more upside to follow
18 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Daily Price Analyses – 17 December Roundup
18 December, 2022
3 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA drops below $0.30 to pose severely bearish trend
18 December, 2022
3 mins read
Neo price analysis: NEO/USD might be gearing to retrace upwards after touching $6.42
17 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

DCG suspends repayments citing liquidity issues
17 December, 2022
3 mins read
Democrats set to return over $1M of SBFs political donations to FTX victims
17 December, 2022
3 mins read
Things are getting worse in Solana's house
16 December, 2022
3 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 16th
16 December, 2022
3 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 16th
16 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here