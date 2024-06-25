Pokémon GO announces a new event to celebrate its 8th anniversary

Pokémon GO is celebrating its 8th anniversary with an event on June 28. The event will have various Pokémons wearing party hats, some of which will appear shiny. Trainers will also have a chance to join raids and open a Mystery Box.

The Pokémon GO 8th anniversary event will go live from Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM to Wednesday, July 3 at 8:00 PM local time. The event will introduce two brand new costumed Pokémon. The Pokémons are named Grimer and Muk, and both will wear party hats. Trainers will have a chance to encounter them as Shiny Pokémons.

Pokémon GO will have raids and wild encounters

The event will include wild encounters and one-star raids. It will also feature many Pokémons during the raids, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, and Grimer, all wearing festive party hats. Compared to finding them in the wild, these costumed Pokemon will be shiny during raids. During wild encounters, trainers may find Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and even the rare Alolan Grimer.

Trainers who open the Mystery Box during the event will have a chance to encounter the Shiny Meltan. The Mystery Box can also be opened more frequently than normal. It will allow trainers to add this rare Mythical Pokémon to their collection.

Trainers will gain avatar items, stickers, and bonuses

Trainers will be able to take advantage of several event-exclusive bonuses. These include an increased chance to become Lucky Friends and find Lucky Pokémon when trading. Trainers will also have an improved rate of leveling up Friendship. Additionally, trainers will have a chance to find 8 or 88 Gimmighoul Coins when spinning a PokeStop with a Golden Lure Module.

The event will also feature special bonus periods on certain days. From June 28-29, trainers will enjoy a 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance. Then, from June 30 to July 1, there will be 2x XP for catching Pokémon. The last two days of the event, July 2-3, will provide 2x Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Paid Timed Research will be available for $2. It will offer rewards like Incubators, Battle Passes, Stardust, and XP, as well as an encounter with Meltan. There will also be free Timed Research, featuring party hat Pokémon encounters and a $5 Masterwork Research with a Shiny Celebi encounter.

#PokemonGO is celebrating eight years! 🎉 Bonuses and new costumed Pokémon await! During the festivities, use the Mystery Box to encounter Meltan! Friday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 3 at 8:00 p.m. https://t.co/sAxiTxjWts pic.twitter.com/43UJM0sq2W — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 18, 2024

The Pokémon GO anniversary event will offer seven new avatar items in the in-game shop. The items will include a Noctowl Loose-Fitting Jacket, a Mankey Loose-Fitting Jacket, and Loose-Fitting Pants (Dark Gray). In addition, there will be 4 Oricorio Hats with different styles, including Pom-Pom, Pa’u, Baile, and Sensu.

In addition to the new avatar items, the celebration will also feature exclusive stickers. Trainers can obtain these special stickers by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, or purchasing them from the in-game shop. Trainers can use stickers to decorate their messages and give gifts to friends.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Randa Moses