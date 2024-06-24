Loading...

FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki aspires to develop a JRPG

Elden Ring Director Hidetaka MiyazakiElden Ring Director Hidetaka Miyazaki

  • A recent interview revealed that Elden Ring’s director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, hopes to create a traditional Japanese RPG.
  • Miyazaki mentioned that it would not be a sequel to Enchanted Arms.
  • The studio recently released Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and plans to work on more projects.

FromSoftware president and Elden Ring’s director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, revealed that he would like to develop a traditional Japanese Role-playing Game (JRPG). The Japanese video game studio FromSoftware, Inc. is known for its Soulslike games and the Armored Core series. 

Hidetaka’s aspiration to create a JRPG doesn’t mean that FromSoftware has never published a JRPG before. In 2006, the studio developed Enchanted Arms for Xbox 360, which was published by Ubisoft. During a Rolling Stone interview, Miyazaki clarified that his JRPG would not be a sequel to Enchanted Arms

Hidetaka Miyazaki mentioned that he would not revive older FromSoftware games under his leadership. While Hidetaka said he played some of these older games, it was only for research purposes. The director also added that he would be more focused on creating something special in the JRPG genre.

FromSoftware releases Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

FromSoftware released Elden Ring in 2022, and gamers worldwide appreciated it. Elden Ring also won multiple awards that year, including Game of the Year.

Recently, on June 21, FromSoftware released more content for players in the form of a DLC, two years after the release of Elden Ring. The studio also tweeted that the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree would go on sale. While some users described the experience as “an absolute blast” and “10/10 perfect,” some players complained about the game being “too difficult.” 

 

In a Rolling Stones interview, Hidetaka Miyazaki also explained the essence of the extra downloadable content (DLC).

“What really defines Elden Ring as a game is that excitement of exploration and adventure, combined with a certain degree of freedom that the players get to enjoy,”

Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring’s Director

Gamers can expect more productions from FromSoftware

Hidetaka Miyazaki’s interview also showed appreciation for the studio’s other productions besides Elden Ring, including Dark Souls and Armored Core.

Miyazaki further acknowledged Elden Ring’s contribution to the studio’s growth. He implied that players can expect more productions from from the studio with different game designers and directors.

“We want to definitely take advantage of that growth through Elden Ring and apply it to whatever comes next, with different directors and game designers.”

Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring’s Director

Hidetaka Miyazaki also addressed the ongoing issue in the gaming community: more developers are being laid off. According to him, FromSoftware will not follow this trend.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

