Aska, the Viking-themed survival game, launches on Steam early access

Aska, the latest Viking-themed third-person survival game, has finally gone live on Steam Early Access. The game’s developer, Sand Sailor Studio, thanked all Aska gamers for their support throughout the journey and welcomed them to enjoy the game on Steam.

Aska gamers appreciated its gameplay on Twitter, as they took advantage of the 10% discount offered in the early access announcement. Today’s announcement confirmed that the game has been in development for 4 years, making this recent announcement one of the biggest in the game’s history. Still, Sand Sailor Studio assured gamers that more would come, expecting the game’s growth.

Aska developer Sand Sailor Studio partners with Thunderful Games

Sand Sailor Studio also mentioned its partnership with Thunderful as their publisher, which was announced earlier this year.

⚡Proud to announce our new publisher @Thunderfulgames and an upcoming closed beta this April! https://t.co/dw3asSbKeN — Sand Sailor Studio (@SandSailorS) February 29, 2024

The developers stated the importance of this partnership as they continue to serve the community by expanding on and adding new desired features. They also mentioned user interaction and its contribution to the studio, team, and project funding.

Early access gives players an opportunity to play solo or engage with up to three friends to construct an independent colony. Players can hunt enemies, survive attacks, build settlements, accumulate resources for survival, engage in open-world combat, craft, and explore.

Aska differentiates itself from other survival games by allowing players to enroll NPCs in their village. The NPCs can handle the responsibilities assigned to them by players, creating an efficient working environment.

The Aska’s developers aim to engage with the community as much as possible as the game grows. With the early access version, gamers can experience the alpha version of Aska and watch the developers interact with the game. Currently, there is an ongoing livestream showcasing the developers playing.

Sand Sailor Studio to launch the game in 2025

The early access version will last until the game’s official launch in 2025. To reach this level, the developers mentioned that they would follow up on community feedback to make necessary adjustments to the game.

“…we have hosted multiple closed play events to gather precious feedback to shape the game into the best experience for our players.”

-Sand Sailor Studio

Meanwhile, the studio encouraged the gaming community to continue engaging with it through available forums like Twitter and Discord to provide constructive feedback. These platforms will also be useful for developers’ important announcements about the game. According to Sand Sailor Studio, high-level interactions will ensure the game grows according to the community’s vision.

The studio also mentioned that its community can expect two significant updates to Aska, which will expand the area players can colonize and increase game creativity. Players can also expect other adjustments, including the game’s pricing in 2025.

