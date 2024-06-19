Nintendo Direct announces 31 games, including Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Among Us

Nintendo, the gaming giant, presented 31 games that will be available in 2024 and 2025. The Japanese company presented the games yesterday in its latest livestream, Nintendo Direct. The livestream aired yesterday, June 18th, and the recording is available on YouTube.

Nintendo Direct is a series of live shows that stream on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. It features information about Nintendo’s future content and franchise and updates about games and consoles. The live show is scheduled several times annually, and this year, there were four Nintendo Direct events.

Nintendo presents Mario & Luigi: Brothership

The livestream lasted 40 minutes and showed 31 games, including Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Among Us, and The Legend of Zelda. According to Nintendo, this is the first entry in the Mario and Luigi series in nine years.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership was the first game presented in the Nintendo Direct event. The Mario Brothers will begin a new adventure to explore the world of Concordia. They will use brother moves and dynamic pair attacks to win battles. The game will be available later this year on November 7th.

The Legend of Zelda releases a new installment

In a surprising move, the producer of The Legend of Zelda series presented the latest installment on the Nintendo Direct livestream. The new installment, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom,’ has a new gameplay style. Zelda will be the protagonist because Link has vanished. Players will have the ability to replicate echoes, which are objects or even monsters inside the game. These objects will help Zelda progress and win the game.

The remaining titles that appeared during the event include Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES, Stray, and Just Dance 2025 Edition.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Randa Moses