Call of Duty Black Ops 6 to Launch on Xbox Game Pass From Day One

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Game Pass from its release day for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. A recent post on X confirmed this news, adding to the anticipation among Call of Duty fans.

Xbox Game Pass Notification Confirms Day One Launch

After months of speculation, it’s now official that Black Ops 6 will launch on Xbox Game Pass on its release day. The news was confirmed through a live-action reveal trailer, alongside notifications sent to Game Pass app users on iOS and Android devices.

Xbox Game Pass users received push notifications to their mobile applications stating that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be available on day one later this year. This notification was connected to the webpage, which is currently unavailable. Senior Editor at Verge, Tom Warren, reposted a screenshot of the notification on X.

Microsoft had previously teased that Call of Duty games could enter Game Pass from day one. This is in line with their plans on increasing the number of big games to be included in the subscriptions service.

Black Ops 6 Details To Be Presented at Xbox Games Showcase

Microsoft has planned a detailed presentation of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during the Xbox Games Showcase event on June 9, 2024. This event aims to provide deeper insights into the game, including its new features, gameplay mechanics, and storyline.

The recently released live-action trailer for Black Ops 6 offers a glimpse into the game’s setting and themes, featuring Saddam Hussein as the primary antagonist. The trailer expands on the cryptic messages seen in earlier teasers. Despite the lack of gameplay footage, the confirmation of its release on Xbox Game Pass serves as a significant move.

The upcoming game has been surrounded by speculation and leaks. Teasers suggest a storyline set during the Gulf War, but official details remain scarce. However, the notification about the Game Pass inclusion seems to confirm at least one aspect of the game.

Gamers Speculate the Impact of Xbox Game Pass

The announcement raises questions about the impact on Xbox Game Pass. There are concerns that the game could lead to a price increase for the subscription service. Reports indicate that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have had internal discussions about this issue. There are fears that Game Pass could undermine traditional sales.

Rumors suggest that Microsoft might introduce a new pricing tier for Game Pass to balance these concerns. However, nothing is official yet.

Fans are eagerly anticipating more details about the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 joining Xbox Game Pass. The gaming community remains eager to see what Black Ops 6 will bring to the beloved franchise. The upcoming Xbox Games Showcase will provide more details about Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

