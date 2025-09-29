🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
AAVEBNBBSCTRONTRXUSDTXPL

Plasma challenges TRON with rapid liquidity inflows

2 mins read
822413
Plasma challenges TRON with rapid liquidity inflows.

Contents

1. Can Plasma sustain its growth?
2. XPL token slowed down its growth
Share link:

In this post:

  • Liquidity flowed into Plasma, with estimates ranging between $5.6B and over $14B in value.
  • Plasma expanded thanks to its Aave vaults, as well as native Plasma lending vaults.
  • XPL tokens reached a peak at $1.67 over the weekend, later taking a step back to $1.33.

Plasma, the new Tether-backed stablecoin ecosystem, keeps expanding its liquidity with recent inflows. The chain is on track to challenge TRON’s position, after surpassing several top chains. 

Plasma is growing its liquidity, with inflows of stablecoins and tokens. The zero-fee network carrying a version of USDT is on track to challenge TRON, after surpassing Arbitrum and Base in terms of value locked. The metric reflects the active inflows of value in the first week after the chain’s launch. 

Plasma challenges TRON with rapid liquidity inflows.
Plasma increased its value locked over the weekend, adding stablecoins and inflows to its lending vaults. | Source: DeFiLlama.

Plasma already accrued $5.60B in value locked, and is now sitting just outside the top 5 of the most liquid chains. 

The chain carries $5.96B in stablecoins from USDT inflows. In the coming days, if the pace of inflows remains similar, Plasma may displace TRON, which is now at $6.10B in value locked. After that, Plasma will sit just behind BSC, with over $7B in value locked. The Plasma network itself reported an even higher value over the weekend, claiming over $7B in total inflows. 

Those estimates are conservative, and other metrics suggest Plasma may be at the level of Solana just a week after its launch, with the potential to become the leading stablecoin settlement platform. 

Can Plasma sustain its growth?

One of the sources of growth for Plasma was its USD vault. Plasma relies on passive savings, with Aave as the top app and Plasma Savings Vaults a close second. 

See also  UAE M2 Capital expands crypto portfolio with $20M Ethena support

In the initial days of Plasma activity, the USD Vault drew in up to $212M. As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, a significant share of the deposits came from a whale wallet with connections to Bitfinex. 

Later, the USD vault saw some outflows, and now its wallets contain just $44M in liquidity. However, other Plasma vaults have accrued up to $3B in liquidity. 

XPL token slowed down its growth

XPL tokens peaked at $1.67 over the weekend, later sliding to $1.33. XPL mostly relies on its Binance volumes of over $2.56B, with $1.37B on OKX and $763M on Hyperliquid. 

Over 56% of Hyperliquid whales are going long on XPL, though some prominent traders are longing the token more aggressively. 

Despite the short-term drawdown, XPL is expected to outperform, based on the network’s utility. The token has no unlocks until 2026, and is undergoing accumulation, with predictions of going to $2.50. 

The token also has over 15K holders on its BSC version, with 38% of volumes happening on the Binance centralized exchange. In the coming years, XPL is still going to behave as a low-float token, with long-term unlocks. 

See also  Aster breaks Tether, Circle duopoly of revenue generation

XPL is still in price discovery, directly tied to the performance of Plasma. The initial hype for the token is now gone, and derivative traders are moving in. Open interest is still at $1.6B, down from a recent peak of $1.86B. 

In the short term, XPL achieved social media mindshare similar to Aster, showing that new tokens and projects could still create an active reception. Unlike other airdrops, both ASTER and XPL climbed after their launch, and did not go through a deep drawdown.

Get up to $30,050 in trading rewards when you join Bybit today

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan