🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
ETHXPL

Ethereum whale awakens to make a Plasma chain deposit amid liquidity rush

2 mins read
820226

Contents

1. Plasma draws in a record value
2. Plasma’s XPL retains gains in its first day of trading
Share link:

In this post:

  • After four years of no wallet movements, an old Ethereum whale awakened to deposit $200M into Plasma.
  • The newly launched Plasma chain caused a liquidity rush into the Plasma USD Vault.
  • XPL tokens retained their earnings to stand at around $1.25, after a record $1.42.

Whales rushed to make plasma deposits into Plasma’s vaults, as the new chain immediately offered DeFi opportunities. An Ethereum whale moved funds from their wallet for the first time in four years to join the liquidity rush. 

An Ethereum whale moved coins from their wallet for the first time in four years, to join the liquidity rush to Plasma vaults. The chain, which only launched a day ago, is now drawing active deposits, expanding the value locked on multiple DeFi apps. 

The early-bird Ethereum whale acquired their ETH through mining and Bitfinex purchases. Arkham identified the wallet, noting the entity moved a total of $800M in ETH. The entity held a total of $2B in the relatively old wallets, comparable to some of the large-scale treasuries. 

The entity moved 200K ETH, the wallet’s first activity in the past four years. 

On-chain data shows a wallet tagged as possibly belonging to Bitfinex also moving coins to one of the intermediary addresses. Then, the intermediary wallet borrowed $200M in USDT from Aave V3 and sent the funds in several tranches to the Plasma USD Vault. 

See also  Global stocks, bonds, gold, crypto, and FX freeze ahead of key economic data

Plasma draws in a record value

Plasma is one of the fastest-growing chains, competing with some of the biggest venues. Within a day, the Plasma USD Vault invited a rush of whale deposits. 

On the day after the launch, the Plasma USD Vault was supplied with over $212M in USDT, receiving constant inflows ranging from whale-sized transfers to retail $5 transactions. 

The USD Vault is part of the growing DeFi sector on Plasma. The chain boosted its initial supply of $2B in USDT, adding more from whales and supporters. As a result, Plasma was supplied with $2.9B in total value locked. The chain already hosts versions of Aave and other DeFi apps. 

Plasma’s XPL retains gains in its first day of trading

Plasma’s XPL token also tapped the enthusiasm for the chain on the first day of trading. XPL peaked at $1.42, later retaining most of its gains at $1.25. 

Ethereum whale awakens to make a Plasma chain deposit amid liquidity rush
Plasma’s native token XPL rallied to a peak of $1.42, later retracing to $1.25 | Source: Coingecko

The token also retained its bullish outlook despite the relatively large airdrop with bonuses even for the smallest ICO depositors. The Plasma presale drew in both whales and retail, but rewarded all with a sizeable airdrop of XPL. Thus, even retail buyers who spent as low as $1 in gas and made a small deposit received around $10,000 as a bonus reward. 

See also  €100 million crypto fraud scheme busted in Europe

At the same time, XPL did not crash, similar to other airdrop tokens, and for its first day entered an ‘up only’ mode. The token also received additional attention from perpetual DEX traders. In the early hours of XPL trading, Hyperliquid had higher open interest compared to the larger centralized exchanges. 

Aster, the closest Hyperliquid competitor, could not tap the rush to XPL, as its platform experienced a configuration error. XPL prices had anomalous levels of up to $4, triggering liquidations. Aster noted the issue was internal and not maliciously caused, promising to compensate all affected traders for their losses.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan