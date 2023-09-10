NounsDAO faces treasury split as holders seek a better deal

TL;DR Breakdown

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), the term “rage quit” has gained prominence. NounsDAO, a prominent player in the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) space, is now on the brink of a treasury split as a significant group of NFT holders expresses discontent with the project. According to the surprising turn of events, holders of 25% of all Nouns NFTs have initiated a move that could potentially shake the foundations of NounsDAO.

NounsDAO members set to trigger the rage quit option

Instead of the holders attempting to sell their NFTs in a bearish market, they are opting for a different strategy. They are rallying to split from the main group and claim their share of the project’s sizable ether token holdings. Under NounsDAO’s recently implemented rules, known as “rage quit” rules, if 20% of Nouns NFT holders call for a “fork,” they can break away from the main collective and secure a portion of the project’s impressive stash of 30,620 ether tokens, valued at approximately $50 million.

Each Nouns NFT currently boasts a book value of around 36.5 ETH (equivalent to $59,600), making the proposed fork’s treasury worth a substantial 7,598 ETH (approximately $12.4 million). This development has sent ripples through the Nouns NFT market, with prices surging to levels not seen since December. Traders are eager to capitalize on arbitrage opportunities, and some notable figures within the crypto community, such as DCFGod, who owns 28 Nouns, have joined the fray.

The NounsDAO situation is part of a broader trend in the world of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). It sheds light on how these entities deal with factions of investors who lose faith in their mission and demand a return on their investments. Particularly enticing are projects where the assets’ prices dip below their book values, making them attractive targets for activist traders looking to unlock hidden value. In the case of NounsDAO, the mechanism for unlocking this latent value is relatively new.

The ongoing trend in the DAO space

Recently, the DAO approved a sweeping upgrade known as v3. This upgrade introduced the concept of forking, providing a peaceful exit for disgruntled investors. As one DAO contributor, Elad, stated in a YouTube video explaining the process, “Every DAO needs a minority protection mechanism.” NounsDAO’s impending treasury split highlights the evolving dynamics within the world of DAOs and NFTs.

As cryptocurrency markets continue to fluctuate, and investor sentiment remains a driving force, it is clear that DAOs must adapt and implement innovative mechanisms to address the concerns of their stakeholders. The concept of “rage quitting” is a testament to the fluid nature of these decentralized organizations, where investor empowerment and accountability are at the forefront.

The outcome of this situation will not only impact NounsDAO but could serve as a precedent for how other DAOs handle dissenting voices in the future. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, one thing remains certain: change is the only constant, and innovation is key to navigating the complex world of decentralized finance and NFTs.