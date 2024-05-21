Loading...

Nintendo Acquires Shiver Entertainment From Embracer Group

2 mins read
Nintendo Acquires Shiver Entertainment From Embracer Group

Contents
1. Nintendo Follows the Acquisition Trend
2. Shiver Entertainment Will Not Change Its Focus
3. Nintendo Confirms Switch 2 Release
Share link:

In this post:

  • Nintendo has announced the acquisition of Shiver Entertainment studio.
  • Shiver Entertainment is the studio behind  Switch ports of Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1.
  • The acquisition has sparked discussions in the gaming community; players are curious about Shiver Entertainment’s future.

Nintendo just announced its acquisition of Shiver Entertainment. Shiver Studio has previously worked on Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat Switch ports. 

Gamers worldwide have been surprised by the announcement. According to Nintendo, the acquisition of Shiver Entertainment will not affect the gaming studio’s operations. Shiver Entertainment’s focus will remain the same despite the acquisition news.

Despite the comments, players are curious about what motivated Nintendo to buy Shiver Entertainment’s gaming studio. Its competitors, Microsoft and Xbox, have also made major studio acquisitions lately.

Also Read: Nintendo Will Discontinue X (Formerly Twitter) Integration for Switch Users on June 10th

Nintendo Follows the Acquisition Trend

The gaming community has been surprised by Nintendo’s acquisition of Shiver Entertainment gaming studio. The company has previously said it is not seeking for studios to acquire.

There are several acquisitions in the gaming industry right now. Microsoft’s huge acquisition deal with Activision-Blizzard sparked massive conversations in the industry.

Sony also recently bought Bungie, and now, with this Shiver Entertainment purchase, players are curious to know what will happen to it.

Shiver Entertainment Will Not Change Its Focus

Shiver Entertainment acquisition news is huge for the community, considering the studio has previously been involved in porting successful games to Switch.

Shiver Entertainment gaming studio is behind industry-renowned names like Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat 1, and Mortal Kombat 11.

Also Read: Microsoft Rumored to Enter Handheld Gaming Market, Potentially Rivaling Nintendo Switch

The acquisition news did not reveal many details. However, Nintendo has clearly stated that the acquisition will not affect Shiver Entertainment’s focus.

Also, the company now owns 100% of Shiver Entertainment, although it mentioned that the acquisition will not have a major impact on its financials this year.

Nintendo Confirms Switch 2 Release

Following the acquisition news, fans have been discussing the endless possibilities. Players expect the team to begin working on ports for Switch 2.

Here’s what a fan had to say.

“100% They didn’t buy Shiver Entertainment so that they would work on third-party titles. Nintendo is going to have them port its older games to whatever current hardware they have at the time.” ~ Source: X

The Switch 2 is expected to be released soon. Since the company announced this, fans expected Shiver Entertainment to work only on its ports.

The Switch 2 developer has categorically mentioned that Shiver Entertainment will continue working on all ports and will not be limited to Switch.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Larian Studios
#Gaming
2 mins read

Larian Studios Plans to Open 7th Studio in Poland for New RPGs

Xbox
#Gaming
2 mins read

Next-Gen Xbox Slated for 2026 Launch Ahead of PS6

The Finals
#Gaming
2 mins read

‘The Finals’ Developer Reveals New Rank and Skins Coming Soon

Street Fighter 6 Akuma
#Gaming
2 mins read

Street Fighter 6 Akuma Update to Come With New Combo Trials

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan