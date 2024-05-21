Nintendo Acquires Shiver Entertainment From Embracer Group

Nintendo just announced its acquisition of Shiver Entertainment. Shiver Studio has previously worked on Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat Switch ports.

Gamers worldwide have been surprised by the announcement. According to Nintendo, the acquisition of Shiver Entertainment will not affect the gaming studio’s operations. Shiver Entertainment’s focus will remain the same despite the acquisition news.

Despite the comments, players are curious about what motivated Nintendo to buy Shiver Entertainment’s gaming studio. Its competitors, Microsoft and Xbox, have also made major studio acquisitions lately.

Nintendo Follows the Acquisition Trend

The gaming community has been surprised by Nintendo’s acquisition of Shiver Entertainment gaming studio. The company has previously said it is not seeking for studios to acquire.

There are several acquisitions in the gaming industry right now. Microsoft’s huge acquisition deal with Activision-Blizzard sparked massive conversations in the industry.

Sony also recently bought Bungie, and now, with this Shiver Entertainment purchase, players are curious to know what will happen to it.

Shiver Entertainment Will Not Change Its Focus

Shiver Entertainment acquisition news is huge for the community, considering the studio has previously been involved in porting successful games to Switch.

Shiver Entertainment gaming studio is behind industry-renowned names like Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat 1, and Mortal Kombat 11.

The acquisition news did not reveal many details. However, Nintendo has clearly stated that the acquisition will not affect Shiver Entertainment’s focus.

Also, the company now owns 100% of Shiver Entertainment, although it mentioned that the acquisition will not have a major impact on its financials this year.

Nintendo Confirms Switch 2 Release

Following the acquisition news, fans have been discussing the endless possibilities. Players expect the team to begin working on ports for Switch 2.

Here’s what a fan had to say.

“100% They didn’t buy Shiver Entertainment so that they would work on third-party titles. Nintendo is going to have them port its older games to whatever current hardware they have at the time.” ~ Source: X

The Switch 2 is expected to be released soon. Since the company announced this, fans expected Shiver Entertainment to work only on its ports.

The Switch 2 developer has categorically mentioned that Shiver Entertainment will continue working on all ports and will not be limited to Switch.

