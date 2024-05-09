Nintendo Will Discontinue X (formerly Twitter) Integration for Switch Users On June 10th

Nintendo has recently announced the upcoming discontinuation of X (formerly Twitter) Integration and Social Media Integration for the Friend Suggestions Feature on Nintendo Switch, which means no more official worldwide sharing to social channels such as Twitter. This change will take place on June 10, 2024, which will affect players who have relied on effortlessly streaming and sharing their in-game activities with peers and the public at large.

As of June 10, 2024, it will no longer be possible to post screenshots and videos to X (formerly Twitter) from the Nintendo Switch's Album, or send friend requests to social media users via the Friend Suggestions feature.



Find out more: https://t.co/rNkouTo109 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 9, 2024

Twitter integration ending soon

Nintendo will remove the ability to post screenshots and videos directly from the Switch Album feature to Twitter on the 10th of June. This is going to put an end to the beautiful era of sharing game moments in real time with the most popular social networking site. Akin to this, the Friend Suggestions feature in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu, which allows users to send friend requests to others through Twitter, will also no longer be available.

Impact on major Switch games

Splatoon 2 and the coming Splatoon 3 are among some of Nintendo’s greatest games that will be directly affected by this change. Players now will lose the right of posting to Twitter and Facebook directly from the game’s main features like the mailbox ”in-game.” In this case, the players will no longer have the ability to instantly post pictures of their experience to social media or share photos of their achievements. Rather, they will need to manually transfer pictures from their Switch and later upload them to social media if they want to post. The characters and pictures made by the members of the Splatoon 2 community will be replaced by ready-made ones in designated areas of the game.

Source: SplatoonNA X

Speculations for discontinuation

Nintendo did not declare the cause of the discontinuation of this integration. Nevertheless, speculations have been made in comparisons to a similar instance by Sony with PlayStation consoles in 2023. It’s suggested that increasing expenses related to Twitter’s API usage could have partly contributed to this choice, in line with other video game developers removing Twitter support due to the cost issue.

It is not a source of happiness for the many Nintendo Switch users who have been used to the social media features seamlessly in their gaming experiences. For now, sharing to Facebook is a viable option, but with rumors that this service may also be stopped one day in the future.

The discontinuation of Twitter integration on the Nintendo Switch by this video game giant marks an industry trend and raises the issue of the changing grounds of social media connectivity with the gaming platforms. Players will be forced to revert to manual sharing processes, which will underline the role of external devices such as smartphones or PCs for posting and uploading images and videos. This disruption, however, may have acted as a catalyst for the further integration of online gaming and social media in the digital age.