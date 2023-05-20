Monero price analysis: Bearish momentum drives XMR down to a concerning $150

TL;DR Breakdown

The Monero price analysis indicates that bearish momentum dominated the XMR/USD market throughout the previous week. A continuous downward movement was observed, as depicted by the presence of red candlesticks on the chart. Today, the price levels plummeted to $150.34, with a sluggish yet negative momentum for buyers. Despite recent activity by the bulls, the current trends lean towards the bears’ favor, as they aim to push the price below the $150 threshold.

XMR/USD 1-day price chart: XMR loses 0.63 percent more after a bearish encounter

The one-day Monero price analysis indicates a marginal decline in demand as the market faces bearish sentiment at $150.34. A small red candlestick reflects a slight loss in value as the trend lines exhibit a downward movement. However, the increasing volatility poses a less favorable sign for buyers in the current circumstances. In the one-day XMR/USD chart, the moving average (MA) is calculated at $151.96, while the average Bollinger bands value is recorded at $153.54.

XMR/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands are expanding, so the volatility may increase as well. The upper band has gone up to $157, whereas the lower band has reached a value of $149, representing the support level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) graph is showing a downward line with a value going down to 39.

Monero price analysis: Price crashed to $253.9

The Monero price analysis based on the 4-hour candlestick chart highlights another setback today. Despite a brief period of bullish activity at the beginning of the trading session, the price levels have started to decline again over the past four hours. The selling pressure has led to a drop in price, currently reaching $150.39.

XMR/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

Despite the bearish momentum, the decline has been gradual, as evidenced by the moving average (MA) of $151 over the past week. The trend line indicates a downward trajectory, with the upper Bollinger band at $152 and the lower band at $149.93. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has experienced a significant decline, currently stabilizing at 42. Based on the chart, the average value of the Bollinger bands is calculated to be $151.16 above the MA.

Monero price analysis conclusion

The Monero price analysis indicates that the market has incurred another loss today, with the price dropping to $150.39. If the current trend persists, there is a significant possibility that the support level will further decrease for the cryptocurrency, potentially reaching below $149. However, if the bulls gain control, there is a chance of a trend reversal on the price chart, as the bears may also be running out of steam.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.