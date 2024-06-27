Loading...

Microsoft and Amazon expand gaming accessibility with Xbox app on Fire TV sticks

Microsoft and Amazon Bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Fire TV DevicesMicrosoft and Amazon Bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Fire TV Devices

Users can stream games with ease
Amazon Fire TV sticks enhance gaming Portability
  Microsoft and Amazon brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max, expanding access.
  Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now stream and play games on Fire TV devices using Bluetooth controllers.
  The collaboration between Microsoft and Amazon aims to lower the cost barrier for gamers, offering console-quality gaming affordably.

Microsoft and Amazon have announced the integration of Xbox Cloud Gaming with select Amazon Fire TV devices. Starting in July gamers will be able to access the Xbox app on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, providing a cost-effective and convenient way to enjoy Xbox titles without the need for a console.

The integration of Xbox Cloud Gaming into Fire TV devices lowers the cost barrier for gamers. Earlier, Xbox Cloud Gaming on a TV was only possible on Samsung Smart TV from the year 2020 or later which was quite costly. However, with the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max selling at $49.99 and $59.99 respectively, the starting rate has been considerably reduced. These devices are often discounted making cloud gaming more affordable for many gamers.

Users can stream games with ease

To get started with Xbox Cloud Gaming on a Fire TV Stick, users are required to install the Xbox app from the Amazon Appstore. After launching the app, they must sign in with their Microsoft account and connect a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. Some of the supported controllers include Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller and PlayStation controllers and many more.

Once connected, players can stream hundreds of games available through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library, including popular titles like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5. This setup eliminates the need for a console, providing a portable and convenient gaming solution. The Xbox app on Fire TV devices also includes features such as background recording and timeline markers that assist the players in capturing and marking the gameplay events.

Amazon Fire TV sticks enhance gaming Portability

The integration not only broadens the reach of Xbox Cloud Gaming but also improves the gaming experience by offering portability. The compact size of the Fire TV Stick allows gamers to easily move with their setup on the go. As long as there is a stable internet connection, players can continue their gaming adventures anywhere.

This collaboration also enhances the gaming experience for Fallout fans. Players can enjoy titles like Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 on cloud gaming and watch the Fallout TV series on Prime Video. This seamless integration of gaming and streaming content enriches the overall entertainment experience, allowing users to dive deeper into their favorite franchises.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Chris Murithi.

