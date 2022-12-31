logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

David Marcus says crypto winter won’t end in 2023… or 24

Marcus

TL;DR Breakdown

  • David Marcus thinks that the crypto winter will take several years to end.
  • His reasons are all the unethical players that have been seen this year and the lack of proper regulation.
  • Marcus predicts that Bitcoin Lightning network will become the world’s most effective payment protocol.

On December 30, 2022, David Marcus, who formerly oversaw the cryptocurrency units at Meta and PayPal, and founder of Lightspark, published a blog post in which he discussed his predictions for the cryptocurrency sector over the next two years.

Marcus predicts that we won’t emerge from this ‘crypto winter’ in 2023, and most likely not in 2024 either. He went on to say that it would take a few years for the market to recover from the abuse that was caused by unethical participants, and it will take much longer for proper regulation to be implemented.

Restoring the faith of customers is going to take some time as well, but the Bitcoin enthusiast thinks that in the long term, this will prove to be a helpful reset for those in the business who have been doing things the right way.

Marcus makes predictions for 2023

According to David Marcus, the years of greed in the cryptocurrency industry will leave a place for applications in the real world. The era in which one might conjure up a token out of thin air and make millions of dollars will pass.

The market will resume its typical routine, which consists of having to generate genuine value and finding solutions to genuine issues in the real world.

Marcus anticipates significant breakthroughs in the areas of payments, asset securitization, decentralized finance (DeFi), zero-knowledge applications such as proof of reserves and layer 1 scaling solutions, as well as a resurgence in the development of energy and interest surrounding the Bitcoin network.

The supporter of Bitcoin also thinks that the Lightning Network will start to show promise as the world’s most effective open, interoperable, inexpensive, and real-time payments mechanism.

We need clarity and new regulation for digital assets/crypto, guidelines for social media companies when it comes to content moderation, and guardrails for AI innovation.

David Marcus

Marcus claims that he has developed a growing level of skepticism over the capacity of the cryptocurrency sector to establish agreements on legislative or regulatory methods that achieve the appropriate level of balance in these areas.

He believes that the industry will consequently witness more of the same in 2023, with increasing duty on leaders of industries to do what they feel is right in the vacuum left by our stalled parliamentary system. He thinks this will be the case since our legislative system is now in a stalemate.

After that, Marcus continued by predicting that the year 2023 would be a banner year for building. There was a great deal of loss of value, trust, and stability in the year 2022; but, with destruction comes the potential to rebuild using cutting-edge technology to address humanity’s most pressing issues.

Marcus highlighted that the crypto sector will emerge from this age improved and stronger, but it would need patience and determination to get there.

There is no question in the opinion of the industry expert that the next few years will continue to be trying. However, for those who find the will to go on despite the difficulties, these will be tremendously gratifying and satisfying years, he believes.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is an enthusiastic writer whose current area of interest is the blockchain sector. Whenever she is not reading or writing, you can find her tending to her plants in the garden. She strongly believes that crypto is going to transform the world for the better.

Related News

Hot Stories

David Marcus says crypto winter won't end in 2023... or 24
31 December, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: Bulls try to push ETH above $1,200 on the last day of 2022
31 December, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC trades above $16,500 after a low volatile week
31 December, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE/USD rallies to $0.07082 as bulls target new high
31 December, 2022
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX starts increasing at $10.9
31 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

5 takeaways from Goldman Sachs 2023 market outlook
31 December, 2022
2 mins read
Reviewed: Trump NFTs trading stats and why is it not surprising?
30 December, 2022
2 mins read
Roundup: 2022 ‘mega’ crypto hacks
30 December, 2022
2 mins read
Explained: Starbucks NFTs, how to earn, how to trade?
30 December, 2022
2 mins read
SBF white house meetings 2 months before FTX collapse exposed
30 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here