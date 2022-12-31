logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: Bulls try to push ETH above $1,200 on the last day of 2022

Ethereum price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Ethereum price analysis is slightly bullish
  • Sideways trading continues, but there appears to be some underlying bullishness
  • Strong support for ETH prices is present at $1,100

Ethereum price analysis shows ETH is stumbling to remain above $1,200 after reaching a daily peak of $1,204.67.The price of Ethereum is currently trading at $1,200.79, up by 0.40 percent in the last 24 hours. The short-term technical outlook for ETH/USD suggests that a bullish breakout could be imminent. Ethereum is lacking momentum for a clear directional move. ETH prices have been consolidating within an ascending triangle pattern. Currently, the price of Ethereum is trading between $1,100 and $1,200 support and resistance levels respectively.

image 639
Cryptocurrencies price heatmap: Coin360

The next significant hurdle for bulls to overcome is the psychological level of $1,200. If bulls can breach this level with a volume of buying, the price could rally toward $1,250 and then higher. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently pushing higher and given a sufficient momentum push Ethereum prices could rally significantly over the coming days.

On the downside, if ETH/USD makes a lower low below $1,100 it may indicate further bearish pressure in the near term. In order for Ethereum prices to rise higher, bulls must maintain an elevated level of buying pressure above $1,200. The overall sentiment still appears to be slightly bullish and the current consolidation phase could lead to an explosive move in either direction.

It will be interesting to see if Ethereum can close out the year on a positive note and push above $1,200 in the next few hours. If Ethereum can sustain its bullish momentum, it could potentially open up a new wave of buyers in the crypto space and possibly allow ETH to reach higher price levels in early 2023.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH remains rangebound in all timeframes

Ethereum price analysis shows ETH has been trading in a rangebound pattern in all timeframes. The weekly chart indicates that Ethereum prices have been trading within a descending triangle pattern since Dec 20. Currently, the price of Ethereum is testing and rejecting the 60-day moving average at $1,200. If sellers can push ETH below this support level it could lead to further downside toward $1,000 or lower.

image 637
ETH/USD daily chart: TradingView

On the upside, if Ethereum prices can break out of its current triangle formation, it could indicate a significant bullish move in the near term. Bulls need to push ETH/USD above $1,250 in order to signal a sustainable bullish trend.

It appears that Ethereum is caught between bulls and bears at the moment but there is still time for Ethereum to make a move higher before the end of this year. With strong support levels at $1,100 and $1,200, there could be ample opportunity for bulls to push Ethereum prices higher in 2023.

Ethereum has managed to hold above the psychological level of $1,200 for most of the day and this could be indicative of further bullishness in the near future. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently trading in neutral territory and the upcoming market momentum could determine whether Ethereum prices will make a bullish breakout or not.

image 638
ETH/USD 4-hour chart: TradingView

The technical indicators are showing a low volatile market at the moment and this could be a sign that the current consolidation phase is nearing an end. The Oscillators are trading near the zero line and this could be an indication of further sideways movement in ETH/USD before it makes a clear directional move.

Ethereum price analysis conclusion

Ethereum price analysis for today shows the overall sentiment still appears to be slightly bullish and if Ethereum can close out the year above $1,200, it could open up a new wave of buyers in early 2023. Bulls need to maintain an elevated level of buying pressure above $1,200 in order to sustain the current bull market.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our Price Predictions on XDCCardano, and Curve

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ann Mugoiri

Ann Mugoiri

Ann likes to write about crypto and blockchain technology. She has been following the development of these technologies for a few years and believes that they have the potential to disrupt many industries.She has specialized in technical analysis to help cryptocurrency traders make more informed decisions.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: Bulls try to push ETH above $1,200 on the last day of 2022
31 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC trades above $16,500 after a low volatile week
31 December, 2022
3 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE/USD rallies to $0.07082 as bulls target new high
31 December, 2022
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX starts increasing at $10.9
31 December, 2022
3 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA moves up towards $0.30 resistance, but remains largely bearish
31 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

5 takeaways from Goldman Sachs 2023 market outlook
31 December, 2022
3 mins read
Reviewed: Trump NFTs trading stats and why is it not surprising?
30 December, 2022
3 mins read
Roundup: 2022 ‘mega’ crypto hacks
30 December, 2022
3 mins read
Explained: Starbucks NFTs, how to earn, how to trade?
30 December, 2022
3 mins read
SBF white house meetings 2 months before FTX collapse exposed
30 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here