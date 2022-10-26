Litecoin price analysis: LTC achieves bullish momentum at $56.10

The Litecoin price analysis shows a bullish trend for today, as the price has slightly moved up to reach the $56.10 mark. The coin’s resistance is currently at $56.70, but with the current bullish momentum, it may be able to break through this level and move toward higher prices. On the downside, support for Litecoin is seen at $52.39, and a move below this level could signal a shift in market sentiment.

The bulls and bears are currently in a battle for control of Litecoin’s price, and If the bullish momentum continues, Litecoin could see a break above its resistance at $56.70 and potentially move toward higher prices. On the other hand, if the bearish pressure intensifies, LTC may find support at $52.39 and remain in a range.

Litecoin price analysis 1-day price chart: LTC bulls need more positive market sentiment for a further up move

The 1-day Litecoin price analysis chart is showing that the price has increased slightly today as it has reached to $56.10 mark in the last 24- hours. The LTC/USD has a gain of 6.99% in the last 24-hours and 9.19% in the weekly chart. The market cap for Litecoin is $4,025,570,644 and the 24-hour volume traded is $603,807,410.

LTC/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Tradingview

Looking at the chart, The Moving average indicator shows a bullish crossover as the 50MA crosses above the 200MA. The moving average (MA) has been rising and has reached $52.99 as there have been bullish wins in the prior weeks as well.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.05 and shows a neutral trend, indicating that the coin may see some sideways movement in the near term. The MACD indicator shows a bullish crossover as the signal line crosses above the MACD line.

Litecoin price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Litecoin price analysis is indicating that the price gained sharply during the last 4 hours. The progress has been quite appreciable as the bulls have elevated the price slightly above the $56 mark. The hourly Moving average (MA) is currently at $54.44, indicating that the buyers have taken control of the market momentum for now.

LTC/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

The MACD indicator shows a bullish crossover as the signal line crosses above the MACD line, indicating positive market sentiment and potential for further upward movement. The RSI is at 61.03 and shows overbought conditions, signaling that the price may correct down slightly in the near term.

Litecoin price analysis conclusion

The following 1-day and 4-hours Litecoin price analysis is giving encouraging signs for the buyers as there has been noted an increase in the price over the past 24 hours, with bullish indicators supporting the upward movement. The LTC/USD price value is recovering after a huge loss and has now reached the $56.10 level. There is a possibility of the coin price going further up in the coming hours if bullish momentum gains strength.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.