Liquity price analysis: Bulls maintain an uptrend as LQTY touches $1.24

TL;DR Breakdown

The Liquity price analysis (LQTY) market is showing signs of strength as the cryptocurrency continues to build upon its recent gains. The digital token has maintained an impressive uptrend over the past few days, with the price of LQTY rising above $1.24 today. The coin is up by nearly 4 percent in the past 24 hours, representing a notable move in the bullish direction.

The positive price movement for Liquity is aided by strong buying activity. Market participants have been showing increasing interest in the asset, which has pushed its overall market capitalization to over $5.07 billion. This can be seen from an all-time high trading volume of nearly $76 million today, according to CoinMarketCap.

LQTY/USD 1-day price chart: bullish recovery is on the way as price levels rise to $1.24

The 1-day Liquity price analysis chart further reveals that the bulls are in full control of the market. The market rallied and hit a high of $1.26 today, which acts as resistance. The price is currently consolidating near the $1.24 level, but there’s still a strong potential for further upside above this area. The support is present at the $1.20 level, which is expected to hold if the bulls can keep up their current momentum.

LQTY/USD 24-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The daily technical analysis is also extremely bullish for the asset. The RSI indicator is above 40, which signals a neutral market, eying possible overbought conditions. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) is also indicating strong buying pressure, with the indicator sitting comfortably in the positive zone at the level. The MACD indicator is also pointing towards a bullish trend, with a positive crossover appearing in the histogram.

Liquity price analysis 4-hour chart: Support level is forming around $1.24

The 4-hour price chart for Liquity price analysis shows the price has undergone a significant rise today, with a high being reached at $1.26. If bullish market conditions prevail, the asset may soon test the resistance level at $1.30, which is likely to act as a strong target for buyers. However, if bears gain control, the price could quickly slip back down to the $1.20 support level.

LQTY/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The 4-hour technical analysis also paints a bullish picture. The Relative Strength Index rating of 56.06, on the other hand, shows that the market is near the overbought and ripe for a correction. This approach urges traders to take caution and consider setting stop-loss orders or diversifying their portfolios to limit risk. The Chaikin money flow indicator is also in the positive zone, indicating strong buying pressure from the market participants.

Liquity price analysis conclusion

Overall, it appears that Liquity bulls are firmly in control of the market and could keep driving prices higher. The $1.30 resistance level remains a key target for buyers, while traders should remain mindful of potential corrections due to the overbought market conditions. The $1.20 support level should remain intact if the bulls can maintain their current momentum. With strong buying pressure from market participants, Liquity could continue to present traders with attractive trading opportunities in the near future.