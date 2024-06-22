Riot Games’ League of Legends schedules a new game mode for July

Riot Games, a US-based gaming giant, has unveiled a new gaming facet for the popular League of Legends game called “Swarm.” The mode will run through a PvE event that Riot Games has scheduled to start on July 17th and end on August 19th. The gaming developer’s announcement followed an official 2-minute trailer video posted on X showcasing the game’s features, giving players a glimpse of what to expect.

Riot Games, the company behind League of Legends’ development, announced the news through a press release. It also unveiled a cinematic trailer detailing the return of Anima Squad skins, which made their official debut in 2022.

According to the announcement, the returning skins will come from four categories: Normal Legendary, Prestige, and Mythic Variants. Some of these skins include Battle Bat Xayah, Battle Bear Illaoi, Primordian Bel’Veth, Primordian Rek’Sai (Normal skins), Battle Dove Seraphine, Primordian Aatrox (Legendary skins), Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi, Prestige Battle Lion Leona (Prestige skins), and Admiral Battle Bunny MissFortune (Mythic Variant).

The PvE event will allow up to four players to take on the Anima Squad roles and engage in combats with in-game swarm enemies and the Primordial boss champions. Overcoming the event’s challenges and winning combats will allow players to gain exclusive gaming abilities, unlock upgrades, and team up with other Anima Squad members during fights.

League of Legends players react to Swarm gaming mode

Anima Squad reporting for duty🫡 pic.twitter.com/LG6jBLIrhy — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 21, 2024

The trailer, posted on X (formerly Twitter), has received over 900 thousand impressions in less than 24 hours. Since the announcement, the gaming community has expressed deep interest in the event, citing the developer’s commitment to delivering quality gaming modes to players. However, some gamers took to X to express their opposing concerns about Swarm.

One particular X user stated that he had played League of Legends for 10 years and had stopped, but the scheduled Swarm event made him rethink his actions and want to participate.

“Ok as someone who played league for 10+ years and stopped, THIS is making me want to play again. FUN TIME IN LEAGUE LET’S GO WE ARE SO BACK.”

Another X user highlighted that he was not going to play the game if the Swarm event was a temporary and rotational mode that only shows up periodically.

“Is this a permanent independent mode from League of Legends? If it’s a rotational game that only shows up once, I’m not playing.”

League of Legends is among the most-played video games in the world, with more than 150 million registered players and 117 million monthly active players. Riot Games hosts this, among other events, to keep players entertained.

