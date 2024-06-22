Loading...

Riot Games’ League of Legends schedules a new game mode for July

2 mins read
League of Legends New game modeLeague of Legends New game mode

Contents
1. League of Legends players react to Swarm gaming mode
Share link:

In this post:

  • Riot Games announces a new PvE gaming mode in League of Legends called “Swarm
  • The PvE event will run from July 17th to August 19th, featuring purchasable Anima Squad skins.
  • Gamers have expressed mixed feelings towards the event, but the majority show deep interest in playing the game.

Riot Games, a US-based gaming giant, has unveiled a new gaming facet for the popular League of Legends game called “Swarm.” The mode will run through a PvE event that Riot Games has scheduled to start on July 17th and end on August 19th. The gaming developer’s announcement followed an official 2-minute trailer video posted on X showcasing the game’s features, giving players a glimpse of what to expect.

Also Read: Aska, the Viking-themed survival game, launches on Steam early access

Riot Games, the company behind League of Legends’ development, announced the news through a press release. It also unveiled a cinematic trailer detailing the return of Anima Squad skins, which made their official debut in 2022.

According to the announcement, the returning skins will come from four categories: Normal Legendary, Prestige, and Mythic Variants. Some of these skins include Battle Bat Xayah, Battle Bear Illaoi, Primordian Bel’Veth, Primordian Rek’Sai (Normal skins), Battle Dove Seraphine, Primordian Aatrox (Legendary skins), Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi, Prestige Battle Lion Leona (Prestige skins), and Admiral Battle Bunny MissFortune (Mythic Variant).

The PvE event will allow up to four players to take on the Anima Squad roles and engage in combats with in-game swarm enemies and the Primordial boss champions. Overcoming the event’s challenges and winning combats will allow players to gain exclusive gaming abilities, unlock upgrades, and team up with other Anima Squad members during fights.

League of Legends players react to Swarm gaming mode

The trailer, posted on X (formerly Twitter), has received over 900 thousand impressions in less than 24 hours. Since the announcement, the gaming community has expressed deep interest in the event, citing the developer’s commitment to delivering quality gaming modes to players. However, some gamers took to X to express their opposing concerns about Swarm.

Also Read: Nintendo Direct announces 31 games, including Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Among Us

One particular X user stated that he had played League of Legends for 10 years and had stopped, but the scheduled Swarm event made him rethink his actions and want to participate. 

“Ok as someone who played league for 10+ years and stopped, THIS is making me want to play again. FUN TIME IN LEAGUE LET’S GO WE ARE SO BACK.”

Another X user highlighted that he was not going to play the game if the Swarm event was a temporary and rotational mode that only shows up periodically.

“Is this a permanent independent mode from League of Legends? If it’s a rotational game that only shows up once, I’m not playing.”

League of Legends is among the most-played video games in the world, with more than 150 million registered players and 117 million monthly active players. Riot Games hosts this, among other events, to keep players entertained.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Subjects tagged in this post: | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
ASKA steam early access
#Gaming
2 mins read
21 hours ago

Aska, the Viking-themed survival game, launches on Steam early access

Sony to discontinue rewards program and PlayStation credit card
#Gaming
2 mins read
2 days ago

Sony to discontinue rewards program and PlayStation credit card

Pokémon GO brings Mega Rayquaza on June 29
#Gaming
2 mins read
2 days ago

Pokémon GO brings Mega Rayquaza on June 29

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sells more than 2 million copies globally
#Gaming
2 mins read
2 days ago

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sells more than 2 million copies globally

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan