Larian Studios Plans to Open 7th Studio in Poland for New RPGs

2 mins read
Larian Studios

Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, has announced that they are opening a new studio in Warsaw, Poland.

This move marks Larian’s seventh studio, which aims to enhance the 24-hour development cycle and build a team in Poland to work on two ambitious new role-playing games (RPGs).

Poland Has a Growing Presence in the Gaming World

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke made it clear that they chose Poland because of the talented people and the vision matches.

He said:

“Visiting the Polish games industry conference (GIC) last year confirmed what I’d been thinking for a while. There’s a lot of talent here, and many devs want to work on RPGs. It’s a perfect match.”

Source: mailchi

 

Warsaw Studio’s leader, Ula Jach, also said:

“The decision to open a permanent studio in Warsaw shows how serious we are about encouraging creativity, collaboration, and innovation in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene… We’re thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with the abundant talent and expertise of the region, especially considering Poland’s strong reputation as a hub for RPG and gaming enthusiasts.”

 

Larian’s Warsaw Studio will be part of existing studios in Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Malaysia, the UK, and Spain, creating an expansive global structure.

Larian Studios New Projects on the Horizon

Larian had previously stated that its next game would not be Baldur’s Gate 4 and would not involve the Dungeons & Dragons. However, the company is planning to release two ambitious RPG titles based on original franchises. These projects are at the start of development, but Vincke says they will be the team’s “best works ever.”

Larian expressed excitement to leave the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Getting the opportunity to create a game based on Dungeons & Dragons has been their dream. Swen recently confirmed that they will not introduce any new major narrative content to the story of Baldur’s Gate 3 or its origin characters and companions.

Poland Is Becoming a New Hub for RPG Development

The recent decision to set up a studio in Poland explains the increased importance of the country in the game development industry.

Poland has a long history of quality when it comes to RPG games and this makes the country a new gaming hub. Warsaw provides a good source of talent that Larian wants to use to develop more engaging RPGs. The country provides a flourishing gaming industry, a wide pool of talented game developers, and a large number of RPG fans.

