With season 3 of The Finals on the horizon, the game’s developers have released teasers that have excited fans. The marketing campaign for season 3 hasn’t started, but the developers hint that the new season will come with significant changes.

One of the most exciting possibilities is the introduction of a new rank and thematic skins for the already colorful multiplayer game.

Game Developer at Embark Reveals Ruby Rank

Rob, a game developer at Embark Studios, recently raised anticipation in the community by mentioning a new rank—Ruby. He said that Ruby had never been in the game. The message was accompanied by an avatar-sized image showing Ruby’s emblem over The Finals logo, in a strong hint that the new rank is coming to The Finals.

The community reacted with positive feedback. Numerous fans appreciated the potential new rank and described the Ruby emblem as “beautiful” and “perfect.”

One user commented that it’s not yet released. Rob added to the speculation by responding to that comment with “soon.” This interaction has left the community with high expectations for the release.

Possibility of New Thematic Skins in The Finals

Apart from the new rank, there are indications that The Finals might also incorporate thematic skins to match the Ruby rank. When questioned about new skins, Rob responded enthusiastically showing his desire for them.

Rob said:

“Personally I would love that, but it depends on if people want more skins I guess.. TBH the Ruby skins look great if you ask me, the shader and texture work that aKiM & maTT have done is amazing…”

This has caused a lot of excitement among gamers, who are eager to know how these new skins will change their gaming experience.

Although attention is directed to the possible Ruby rank and skins, season 3 of The Finals will introduce other new features. The new season will introduce a new map and continue offering players fast-paced gameplay. Also, in response to a long-term community request, the new season will come with a communications feature.

Rumors have also mentioned an adorable new pet that seems to be well-received.

The recent 2.8.0 patch has already introduced a few changes and fixes to the game. One of the most notable changes was a massive bonus for melee weapons.

However, even though the patch provides recent fixes and changes, it also introduced a new issue concerning the gamepad presets.

The issue causes players to equip weapons when pressing the “Interact and Equip Weapon” button, which is not intended. Players have to manually fix this issue by clearing the “Weapon Bind” in the controller settings as it won’t be officially resolved until the next update.

Season 2 approaches its end, and players are already thinking about what to expect from Season 3. The new season will bring a new map, communications feature, and perhaps even a new pet for The Finals.

