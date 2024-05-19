Horizon Chase 2 Set for May 2024 Launch with Crossplay

Epic Games has announced the expected launch date of Horizon Chase 2 as May 30, 2024. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series platforms from 7 AM EST.

The suggested retail price is $24. 99 USD | EUR, with 20% discount for the next two weeks on all sites after the launch. These new versions include online multiplayer and Crossplay with all platforms, including those released previously on Nintendo Switch and PC via the store of Epic Games.

Enhanced Arcade Racing Experience

Horizon Chase 2, developed by AQUIRIS, which is now known as Epic Games Brasil, is the evolution of the award-winning racing franchise. The game draws its arcade inspirations and drives all the senses through immersive high-speed gameplay. This game is easy to learn but challenging to grasp, bringing back the past times of arcade racing in a modern and completely evolved manner.

All the game modes can be played online and offline, which includes head-to-head matches and cooperative races in Around the World mode. A player can unlock new cosmetic items in the World Tour Mode and level up the car specs in order to find and develop his or her own racing style. Playground mode with online races and challenges lets the players test their abilities against the best from around the world.

Horizon Chase 2 Exciting Features and Customization

Horizon Chase 2 has 66 tracks in 6 different locations to race with unique styles. The game incorporates a new vivid art style, weather effects, and a soundtrack by Barry Leitch, who is the Top Racer composer. The fantastic-looking environment and interactive weather makes the racing games more exciting.

The players can enter the Garage Shop to personalize their cars with numerous options. These options allow them to make the cars as personal as possible. Players can improve the quality of their rides through collecting new cosmetic items and boosting stats throughout the World. Players can race in different game modes and get rewards, making winning even more interesting.

Horizon Chase 2 offers exhilarating, nonstop events allowing the players to prove their abilities and flaunt their racers. Major upgrades will be accompanied by new rewards and Playground Mode which will have a fresh challenge for every two days. The Tournament mode challenges players to a real competition with several additional races from World Tour mode. Both The Tournament mode and World Tour mode can be played in groups consisting of up to four players.

With all these features, Horizon Chase 2 is expected to offer an entertaining and ever-changing driving experience.

