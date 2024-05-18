Major Tournament Organizer ESL Announces 2025 Dota 2 Competitive Calendar

Major tournament organizer ESL has just revealed the Dota 2 tournament calendar for 2025 under the ESL Pro Tour brand. The calendar contains a total of five events: two ESL One Dota and three seasons of Dreamleague.

ESL Reveals Dota 2 Tournament Calendar

DREAMLEAGUE SEASON 23 STARTS ON MONDAY

The Major tournament organizer revealed the Dota 2 competitive calendar, which has five confirmed events. According to Sports Insider, the 2025 Calendar will include three seasons of DreamLeague and two ESL One Dota tournaments.

“The Dota 2 events will continue being a part of the ESL Pro Tour brand, ESL’s own Dota 2 tournament circuit with open competitions and large-scale LAN events that feature prize pools up to US$1 million”

ESL Announces More Events this year

This year has also seen its fair share of events organized by ESL. There have been two ESL One events and an additional three DreamLeague Seasons. The events have been somewhat identical; however, this year, the ESL One events will be in the United Kingdom and an unnamed place in Asia.

Players are also extremely excited about the Riyadh Masters. The Riyadh Masters is scheduled for this year and will host the top ESL Pro Tour team.

Dota 2 Continues as Part of the ESL Pro Tour Brand

According to the calendar, DreamLeague Season 25 will start in the first quarter of 2025. The ESL One Europe event is scheduled for the end of the first quarter, with other seasons planned for May and November of the same year.

As per the current schedules, 2025 will be closed by an Electronic Sports League One Asia event in December.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth