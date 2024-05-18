Ubisoft has announced the system requirements necessary to run its new multiplayer shooter, XDefiant.

The long-awaited official release of the XDefiant game is scheduled for May 21st, 2024, and it is driven by the deep multiverse of Ubisoft’s games, featuring all factions from the most iconic titles like The Division, Far Cry 6, and Splinter Cell. As the game enters its pre-loading phase, Ubisoft has made the system requirements for PC players very detailed to allow a variety of hardware to support the game.

XDefiant is coming in just 3️⃣ days! Pre-load now and be ready when the servers open on May 21!https://t.co/N5WErlsvAV pic.twitter.com/d2xDHiKm2N — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) May 18, 2024

XDefiant’s PC Hardware Specifications

XDefiant in a tweet said:

“Less than one week to go until XDefiant is live! Making some last minute adjustments to your rig to get prepared? Here are the PC specs you’ll want to shoot for” Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Image source X (formerly Twitter)

Ubisoft includes Features for PC Optimization

Moreover, Ubisoft has gone beyond merely listing the hardware specs by including several PC-oriented traits to improve the game. X Defiant will be unlimited in its frame rate, opening the door for players of high-end machines to overload their devices to the highest level of possible strain. The game is also equipped with wide screen resolution options, for players using ultrawide monitors. Another main characteristic is the Nvidia Reflex Latency Reduction, intended to reduce the player’s input lag and grant an advantage in any fast-response first-person shooter contest.

Ubisoft aims to make XDefiant a game suitable for all kinds of players so that casual gamers with mid-range computers and hardcore players with high-end gaming rigs can all enjoy the game seamlessly. Through low minimum thresholds, Ubisoft aims to have a wide player base. This base is a key factor for the success of a free-to-play game.

XDefiant Leads Fresh Approach to Competitive Multiplayer Shooters

XDefiant stands out among the many multiplayer shooters with its entertaining layout and gameplay structure. Each faction of the game consists of protagonists from different Ubisoft games, who possess unique skills and characteristics. This addition spices up the formula by letting the players opt for different play styles and skill sets.

In addition, Ubisoft has removed Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM) from the league’s casual playlists. This divergence might appeal to a wider audience and allow for more relaxed and varied matchmaking in games for casual players. Thus, Ubisoft intends to remove SBMM from these playlists in a way that will allow players to spend more time with the game without the pressure of unknown opponents that can be found in every game at high skill levels.

With a combination of low-requirement systems, fun gameplay and a thoughtful design, XDefiant aims to deserve a place among the elite competitive shooters.