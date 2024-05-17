Loading...

Take-Two Announces GTA 6 Release Date for Fall 2025

GTA 6

  • GTA 6 is going to be released in Autumn, 2025, as announced by Rockstar Games.
  • GTA 6 trailer is a top-performed YouTube item that collected more than 93 million views.
  • New game will present the very first female main character, named Lucia, with dual partners, Jason included.

Take-Two Interactive have announced that GTA 6 release is scheduled for autumn of 2025. This announcement was released after the financial report from Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar.

A Trailer That Smashed Records and Critics’ Praise

The head-start release of the official trailer for GTA 6 came as an unexpected blow to the gaming fans on December 5 when it leaked online. This trailer was shot in Miami (also known as “Vice City”) and was enhanced to include Tom Petty’s song “Love is a Long Road”.

Also read: GTA token’s remarkable journey in crypto-gaming innovation

This trailer received over 93 million views on YouTube in the first 24h, setting a new record. Fans were especially impressed with the visuals and the fact that it is the first time for a female lead character in series history.

One fan said:

I’m excited to play this in like 10 years when it actually comes out.

Source: Reddit

The trailer introduced players to two main characters: Latina named Lucia and white man called Jason. It uses dual protagonists the way GTA V did, which was successful.

GTA 6 Details and Scenario 

GTA 6 will take place in a modernized and expanded version of Vice City, a location previously featured in the 2002 game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The narrative of the game will be based on the true events of the notorious outlaws Bonnie and Clyde. In September 2022, the hacker distributed 90 videos and screenshots of early development footage to confirm the Vice City location. Fans have been theorizing and creating their own maps of the new Vice City on the basis of these leaks.

Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, answered a question on when to expect an announcement from Rockstar.

More announcements will come from Rockstar and be consistent with the way they are marketing the title.

Source: GTA6

Platforms and Release Details

GTA 6 will hit the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S market. The PC version will not be yet released at the launch of the game, however the PC players will be able to play the game when the console versions get released. As the release date is getting close, the enthusiasm still grows amid the fans who want to sink into the new Vice City and the story behind it.

Also read: Rockstar Games unveils GTA 6 trailer

GTA 6’s release date has sent the fans in frenzy. The game, with its trailer that broke all records and the fans’ positive reaction, is expected to give another epic story in the Grand Theft Auto series. Players can expect to see even more of Vice City and to interact with the protagonists Lucia and Jason in fall of 2025.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Chris Murithi.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

