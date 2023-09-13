Keira Knightley Contemplating Copyrighting Her Face Amid AI Concerns

TL;DR Breakdown

The actress advocates for government regulation of AI and better internet regulation, particularly on social media platforms.

Renowned actress Keira Knightley is contemplating copyrighting her face due to concerns about the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Knightley, famous for her roles in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and other films, is increasingly worried about the potential misuse of her likeness in the age of AI. In a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, she expressed her concerns and called for greater regulation of AI and social media platforms like Instagram.

Keira Knightley, a mother of two daughters, Delilah and Edie, with husband James Righton, is joining the growing chorus of voices expressing concerns about AI. She believes that the need to protect her likeness becomes more pressing as AI technology advances. In the interview, Knightley stated, “I imagine you’re right; the next step will be to copyright my face. AI can potentially be catastrophic — I hope governments regulate it.”

Voice and face protection

Knightley acknowledged that for actresses, the current concern revolves around voice protection, particularly in the voice-over industry. However, she believes that similar protection should extend to using her face in AI applications. The prospect of AI-generated content raises questions about ownership and control over one’s image and voice.

The actress strongly advocates for government intervention to regulate AI technology. She is particularly alarmed by the potential consequences of unregulated AI and its impact on various aspects of society, including the entertainment industry. Knightley’s call for stricter AI regulation aligns with growing concerns worldwide about AI’s ethical and legal implications.

Concerns about social media

In addition to her worries about AI, Knightley expressed concerns about the influence of social media platforms like Instagram. She finds these platforms “chilling” and is apprehensive about their impact on her daughters as they grow older. The actress believes that better internet and social media regulation are essential to ensure a safer online environment for children.

Keira Knightley firmly supports internet regulation, emphasizing the need for online spaces to be safe for creativity and connection, especially for young users. Her concerns reflect a broader societal debate about the responsibilities of tech companies and the government in protecting users from harmful content and online threats.

Parental approach and no phones yet

The actress also shared her approach to parenting, including her stance on giving her children access to smartphones. When asked when she would allow her eldest child to have a phone, Knightley humorously replied, “25.” She believes in protecting children online, just as they are protected in other aspects of life. Her cautious approach to digital technology aligns with her advocacy for online safety.

The messiness of motherhood

Keira Knightley is known for her candor about motherhood. She believes in presenting a realistic portrayal of the challenges and joys of parenting, as opposed to an idealized image. Knightley stated, “Motherhood can be amazing and heroic, but it can only be all of those things if you admit that it’s the most difficult thing you’re ever going to do.” Her openness about the “messiness” of motherhood is aimed at fostering a more authentic and supportive conversation about parenting.

Keira Knightley’s concerns about AI and her contemplation of copyrighting her face underscore the evolving challenges posed by technology in the entertainment industry and beyond. Her call for greater AI regulation and online safety measures reflects broader discussions surrounding the responsible use of technology in today’s society. As a prominent public figure and mother, Knightley’s perspective adds to the ongoing dialogue about protecting individual rights and online well-being in the digital age.