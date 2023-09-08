Journalists Skeptical of Generative AI Tools in Newsrooms

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been making its way into newsrooms, with publishers experimenting with generative AI tools to create content. However, many journalists have expressed skepticism about the readiness and impact of these AI tools on the quality of journalism. Digiday recently interviewed seven journalists at five digital publishers to gain insights into their thoughts … Read more

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been making its way into newsrooms, with publishers experimenting with generative AI tools to create content. However, many journalists have expressed skepticism about the readiness and impact of these AI tools on the quality of journalism. Digiday recently interviewed seven journalists at five digital publishers to gain insights into their thoughts on AI adoption in newsrooms. Their consensus is that generative AI tools are not yet up to the task of writing articles and that implementing them too hastily could threaten their jobs.

Concerns over AI technology readiness

One common sentiment among the interviewed journalists is that the technology is not yet prepared for the task it’s being given. They feel that AI tools are not advanced enough to generate high-quality content for journalistic purposes. Many worry about becoming “guinea pigs” for these technologies and fear that their publications will suffer as a result.

Lack of involvement in AI decision-making

Some journalists reported that their employers have not included them in discussions about how generative AI tools would be used in their newsrooms. This lack of involvement has led to concerns about the quality of AI-generated content and the potential for errors. In some cases, publications have faced backlash over the use of AI, such as errors in AI-generated articles.

For example, G/O Media laid off its Spanish-language site Gizmodo en Español’s full-time employees and turned to AI for article translation, a move that received criticism due to translation errors and a lack of editorial oversight. Gannett also faced criticism for using AI to write local high school sports stories, which resulted in robotic-sounding language and errors that were mocked on social media.

AI in reporting process vs. Content generation

While journalists expressed reservations about using AI for content generation, some noted that they have found value in using AI technology for other aspects of their reporting process, such as data analysis and generating story ideas. However, they still emphasized that AI is not ready for prime time when it comes to creating complete articles.

Journalists are wary of any forced implementation of AI tools in newsrooms and believe that such initiatives can lead to embarrassing mistakes. They stress the importance of transparency, accuracy, and accountability when using AI in journalism. They want clear guidelines and directives from management on how to incorporate AI technology effectively into their work.

Journalism unions have played a significant role in addressing concerns about AI adoption in newsrooms. Insider’s union, for example, has a tentative agreement in its contract that ensures the newsroom has at least one union member involved in discussions about using new tech like AI. Unions serve as a safeguard to ensure that AI is introduced cautiously and with input from journalists.

AI’s impact on journalism jobs

One of the overarching concerns among journalists is the potential for AI to replace human journalists. While they acknowledge the importance of understanding and using AI technology to stay competitive in the digital publishing landscape, they also worry that they might inadvertently create technology that could replace them in the future.

Some journalists fear that AI may become a cost-effective alternative to human reporters, especially in cases where AI-generated content is deemed sufficient. They see AI as an existential threat to journalism, potentially leading to fewer jobs in the field.

Publisher responses

Publishers have responded to these concerns by assuring employees that AI will not replace their jobs. However, journalists remain cautious, particularly when they witness errors in AI-generated content. Some publishers have paused or reevaluated their AI initiatives in response to criticism.

Gannett, for instance, paused its use of AI to generate high school sports stories after facing backlash. The company added that AI should not pretend to be human, and it will not use it to replace real reporting by journalists. Despite these assurances, some journalism unions are seeking language in contracts that explicitly state AI will not take their jobs.

While AI technology has the potential to transform journalism and streamline certain aspects of the reporting process, journalists are wary of its current limitations and potential to replace human roles. They emphasize the need for caution, transparency, and accountability when implementing AI in newsrooms. Journalists’ concerns reflect the ongoing debate within the industry about the role of AI in journalism and its impact on jobs and content quality. As newsrooms navigate this evolving landscape, the balance between AI adoption and journalistic integrity remains a crucial consideration.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.