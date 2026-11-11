Nvidia’s Jensen Huang had an affair with another woman apart from Chinese spy

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang is facing a second set of affair allegations, and this one involves somebody inside his own company.

Some people who have worked at the chipmaker allegedly told The New York Times that Jensen had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, the executive running Nvidia’s health care business.

They are both married to other people. The allegations come at a time when his connection to a Chinese woman identified by U.S. intelligence officials as their asset is being investigated by the committee.

A hotel encounter puts Jensen’s workplace conduct under scrutiny

But the most interesting detail is from Nvidia’s GTC developer conference, which took place in San Jose. Jensen and Kimberly were caught interacting affectionately at a hotel where the executives meet, according to two Nvidia employees quoted in the report. The newspaper notes that it did not see the reported video.

Three people familiar with the incident added a new twist to the story: According to their information, someone from the crowd recorded the two on his phone. They claim Jensen’s security team noticed it, took the person aside and made him an offer, which would stop the disclosure. It is unknown whether it was put in writing and whether something happened to the recording.

It should be noted that Kimberly has not joined the company during the current AI boom: she started working at Nvidia in 2008 and in 2016, she was appointed senior director responsible for business development in the field of artificial intelligence. Later, in late 2017, she became a vice president of health care.

She brings together Nvidia technology and universities, as well as medical research, even in cases where there is use of diagnostic imaging. In addition, she attends various conferences in the industry, representing the firm. During GTC, she made a presentation about how artificial intelligence could help biology and medicine move forward, showing Jensen in cartoon form.

The code of conduct of Nvidia itself deals with the underlying issue. Nvidia asks its employees to “avoid situations where our actions create conflict,” and “personal relationships” are among the problems mentioned.

According to the same policy, Nvidia “promptly investigates reports of misconduct.” The majority of companies also have policies prohibiting romantic relations between superiors and subordinates that report to them. It is not known whether the board is investigating the new relationship reported with Kimberly.

A separate China controversy reaches Nvidia’s board and Congress

The affair involving Alice Huang, a Chinese executive whom Jensen allegedly became very close to, has also brought him into the limelight. The Americans have classified Alice as a Chinese spy. China denies the espionage charge.

After Jensen had confessed to the affair with Alice, the members of the Nvidia board of directors mandated that an investigation be conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. It is not only in California that the affair has raised eyebrows, but in Washington as well, where the Republican chairmen of three influential committees of the House have asked for a private meeting with Jensen on the issue of his communications with Alice.

More than simple gossip hangs in the balance in the case of a company founded by Jensen in 1993. Nvidia provides chips for major AI applications.

When a reporter called Jensen on Wednesday to ask about Kimberly, he did not answer the question.

“I don’t think you should be talking to me directly,” Jensen told the reporter, before ending the call.