$3.5T fund administrator Apex joins Hedera Council as tokenization bet stays multichain

Apex only pledged to “explore” Hedera because its real tokenization build-out sits on the Polygon-based T-REX Ledger.

Apex Group, which services over $3.5 trillion in assets, has joined the Hedera Council with an equal governance vote,

Apex Group now has a voting seat on the Hedera Council.

Apex Group, a fund administrator based in Bermuda, that handles over $3.5 trillion in assets now gets one equal vote on decisions about the Hedera network.

Is Apex now on the Hedera Council?

Hedera said in a statement published on November 10, 2026, that Apex Group has joined the governing body for the Hedera network. The Hedera council has a maximum of 39 seats, and each member gets an equal vote on software updates and other core decisions for the network.

The official statement says Apex will “explore opportunities to leverage the Hedera network.”

It also explains that Apex’s contribution to the Hedera council is its expertise in digital assets and institutional market infrastructure.

Hedera has added several other major names to its council this year, including FedEx (NYSE: FDX), McLaren Racing, and Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

Where has Apex already committed its tokenized assets?

Hedera’s statement doesn’t say that Apex Group chose its network because Apex had already announced in March that its main system for managing tokenized funds would be the T-REX Ledger, a blockchain built with Polygon’s CDK and AggLayer tools.

Apex CEO Peter Hughes said at the time that the decision would help the company reach its goal of $100 billion in tokenized assets by June 2027.

The ledger runs on the ERC-3643 standard which Apex now controls because in May it bought a majority stake in Tokeny, the company behind it. The ERC-3643 standard builds compliance rules into the tokens themselves, making it so only approved users can hold them.

The news of Apex joining the council did little for Hedera’s token, HBAR. Cryptopolitan’s price tracking shows that HBAR traded near $0.066 on Wednesday, down slightly on the day and well below the level HBAR was trading at after Hedera announced that FedEx joined the council earlier in the year.