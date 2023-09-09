JASMY Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is JasmyCoin a Good Investment?

Description Contents hide 1 JASMY Price Prediction 2023-2032 2 How much is JASMY worth? 3 JASMY price analysis 3.1 JASMY price analysis 1-day chart: Edges closer to oversold territory. 4 Latest News 5 JASMY Price Prediction 2023-2032 5.1 JASMY Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan 5.1.1 JASMY Price Prediction 2023 5.1.2 JASMY Price Prediction 2024 5.1.3 JASMY Price … Read more

JASMY Price Prediction 2023-2032

JASMY aims to use the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms created to store data in a decentralized format. Let’s see through this JASMY Price Prediction if there’s evidence of the JasmyCoin network doing just that.

If you want to add JasmyCoin to your portfolio, diligent research is the safest path.

One thing is sure: Japan is one of the most well-known cryptocurrency havens among enthusiasts everywhere. The country has taken the crypto torch and forged ahead where its peers have not dared to go and have already benefited from its decision to embrace rather than deride this young crypto market.

Japanese law strictly governs cryptocurrency transactions subject to Financial Services Agency inspections . There are no restrictions on owning and investing in cryptocurrencies .

Despite substantial market capitalization, reports show that JasperCoin could be a rug-pull. The allegations surfaced after Jasmy’s Japan website distanced itself from selling digital assets. While the caution does not directly mention JasmyCoin, it places its reputation on the scale. More details on the controversy section.

How much is JASMY worth?

JASMY price at press time was $0.003819, with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.187 million. JASMY is down 0.29% in the last 24 hours. The current MarketCap ranking is #116, with a live market cap of $187.76 million. It has a circulating supply of 48,899,999,999 JASMY coins and a maximum supply of 50,000,000,000 JASMY coins.

JASMY price analysis

TL; DR Breakdown:

JASMY is down about 99.69% since it got featured in Coinmarketcap in 2017 and down 58.50% over the last 12 months.

JASMY has continuously declined since May.

JASMY is a seller’s paradise this year. The coin is down about 50% from 2023’s high. Will JASMY recover?

JASMY price analysis 1-day chart: Edges closer to oversold territory.

JASMY is down about 99.69% since it got featured in Coinmarketcap and down 58.50% over the last 12 months. JASMY has continuously declined since May after it hit $0.00742.

The MACD indicator shows Jasmy’s momentum is positive. The William Alligator trendlines show declining volatility, and the RSI is dilated above the neutral level. The signals indicate JASMY will remain range-bound in the short term.

Latest News

In September 2023, Jasmy.global announced a strategic partnership with Kana Labs, a Web3 and blockchain infrastructure leader. The collaboration aims to expand the global reach and utility of JasmyCoin and solidify the JASMY ecosystem.

Kana Labs has a reputation for providing top-of-the-line liquidity and cross-chain bridging middleware, making it easier for decentralized apps (dApps) to achieve multi-chain functionality. It’s also notable for being the only service provider combining EVM and non-EVM chains on a single platform.

As part of the partnership agreement, Kana Labs will offer its unique Account Abstraction SDK—Mirai and Web3 Middleware SDK—to enable JasmyCoin (Jasmy) cross-chain accessibility. They will also integrate JASMY Lab’s private and public chains and lead joint marketing efforts to enhance JASMY Lab’s visibility in the Korean, Indian, and Western markets.

In return, JASMY platform will integrate Kana Labs’ SDK and mini-games into its blockchain computer, assisting Kana Labs in penetrating the Japanese market.

Both companies have expressed high hopes for the future, believing this collaboration will propel the potential of blockchain technology and the token economy globally.

JASMY Price Prediction 2023-2032

JASMY Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price $ Average Price $ Maximum Price $ 2023 0.004 0.005 0.005 2024 0.006 0.007 0.008 2025 0.010 0.010 0.011 2026 0.014 0.015 0.017 2027 0.021 0.022 0.025 2028 0.029 0.030 0.037 2029 0.043 0.044 0.052 2030 0.061 0.063 0.075 2031 0.089 0.093 0.110 2032 0.130 0.140 0.150

JASMY Price Prediction 2023

In our 2023 JasmyCoin Jasmy price prediction, we anticipate a minimum trading price of $0.004 and an average value of $0.005 for the token. With several scheduled ecosystem upgrades, we expect JASMY to experience a surge in value and reach a maximum price of $0.005.

JASMY Price Prediction 2024

According to our Jasmy token price prediction for 2024, we expect a minimum price of $0.006 and an average price of $0.007. However, if Jasmy’s growth trajectory persists, we predict its value could reach as high as $0.008 at its peak.

JASMY Price Prediction 2025

According to our JasmyCoin price prediction for 2025, the minimum price of JASMY will be $0.010, while the average price will be around $0.010. There is potential for significant growth in the value of JASMY during this period, with the token possibly reaching a maximum price of $0.011 by the end of 2025.

JASMY Price Prediction 2026

According to the price prediction 2026, we expect the minimum price of the coin to be $0.014 and an average predicted value of $0.015. We expect Jasmy’s price to surge to a maximum of $0.017 by 2026.

JASMY Price Prediction 2027

Our JasmyCoin price prediction for 2027 is a minimum value of $0.021. with an average trading price of $0.022. Based on the JASMY price prediction for 2027, the price could reach a maximum of $0.025 during the year.

JASMY Price Prediction 2028

Based on our JasmyCoin price prediction for 2028, the JASMY token is anticipated to experience a bullish trend with a predicted floor price of $0.029 and an average trading value of $0.030. The highest possible price for 2028 is estimated to reach $0.037, reflecting a significant increase in the token’s valuation.

JASMY Price Prediction 2029

Our JasmyCoin price prediction for 2029 suggests that the minimum price level could be $0.043. The JASMY token will experience significant growth, with a maximum potential price value of $0.052 and an average projected value of $0.044.

JASMY Price Prediction 2030

According to our Jasmy Coin price prediction for 2030, the cryptocurrency’s value may drop to a low of $0.061 by year-end. However, we expect the average trading price to be $0.063 and the maximum estimated price to reach as high as $0.075.

JASMY Price Prediction 2031

Based on our JasmyCoin price prediction for 2031, the minimum price of JASMY will be approximately $0.089, while the average price will be around $0.093. The maximum estimated value for JASMY in 2031 will reach $0.11.

JASMY Price Prediction 2032

According to our JasmyCoin price prediction for 2032, the JASMY coin will rise steadily. However, the minimum price of the coin will be $0.13. The average trading price is estimated at $0.14, indicating steady growth. The maximum estimated price for 2032 is $0.15, showing a potential surge in price.

JASMY Price Predictions by WalletInvestor

Wallet Investor uses technical analysis to forecast cryptocurrencies like Jasmy. The platform states that JASMY Coin’s past performance index rating is B+; it adds that JASMY would make an awesome one-year investment. The expected average price in 2024 will be $0.0039. JASMY Coin’s return on investment (ROI) will be 582.7% in 2024. In 2025, the ROI will be 1127.889%; in 2026, it will be 1704.594%; in 2027, it will be 2267.13%. According to the analysis, the JASMY price is bullish over the entire period.

JASMY Price Predictions by CryptoPredictions

The site scans a coin’s exchange prices and other historical market data and analyses it to provide JASMY coin price prediction. Their JASMY price forecast for 2023 is $0.00892 in December. In 2024, JASMY will trade at an average price of $0.009134 in January and $0.010936 in December. In 2025, JASMY will sell at an average price of $0.010105 in January and $0.011396 in December.

JASMY Price Predictions by Digitalcoin Price

JASMY will be on a bullish trend from 2023 to 2032; the maximum value of JASMY for the entire duration will be $0.0758. In 2024, it will trade at a mean price of $0.00978. It will reach a maximum price of $0.00993 and a minimum of $0.00832. In 2025, it will trade at a mean price of $0.0136. It will reach a maximum price of $0.0139 and a minimum of $0.0114. In 2031 it will trade at a mean price of $0.0555. It will reach a maximum price of $0.0560 and a minimum of $0.0534.

JASMY Price Predictions by Industry Influencers

JASMY price prediction by the world’s largest exchange by trading volume, Binance, indicates that it will trade at an average of $0.004042 in 2024, $0.004456 in 2026, $0.005416 in 2030, and $0.014371 in 2050.

JASMY Overview

JasmyCoin’s performance at press time.

JASMY Price History

Data from Coinmarketcap show JasmyCoin launched on February 2021 at $1.3 and reached an all-time high price of $4.99 on February 16th, 2021, a surge of almost 300%. When the crypto markets peaked during the last quarter of 2021, the JASMY token price jumped more than 1000% and reached $0.27 after the Coinbase listing. Since then, the JasmyCoin price has been highly volatile and, to date, lost almost all of its value. It broke below $2 in 2021; by January 2022, it had fallen below $0.1. It hit its lowest price on Dec 29, 2022, at $0.002747.

More on the JASMY Network:

How it works

Based on information from Jasmy.global, the core feature of JASMY is its Personal Data Locker (PDL). This tool allows users to take ownership of their data, deciding how it should be used or shared.

At the same time, service providers can still offer their products and services without directly accessing user data. Any new information generated by Internet of Things (IoT) devices or other sources is securely stored in the user’s PDL. Service providers can then leverage this stored data to develop and promote new business opportunities.

For offering this service, JASMY collects a royalty fee in return.

Controversy

The controversy emerged after Jasmy’s Japan website distanced itself from the trade of cryptocurrencies, alleging that its name was being misused to promote virtual currencies. Here is a snippet of the caution :

The Jasmy .global site, on the other end, openly promotes the JasmyCoin as Japan’s Bitcoin.

Some crypto influencers also criticize the project. According to Jerry Banfield’s review on YouTube , red flags include a poor website and zero mentions of the coin utility on the website.

Here are some Reddit user concerns:

No Public Appearances: The absence of videos, interviews, or public appearances where executives like Sato Kazumasa discuss cryptocurrency is unusual for a supposedly pioneering company.

No Verified Social Media: Lack of verification on Twitter or other platforms raises questions about the legitimacy of the company’s public face.

Lack of Legal Paperwork: If JasmyCoin claims to be Japan’s first legally operable coin, they should have the legal documents to back this up. The absence of these documents is alarming.

Ambiguity in Associations: Being “connected” to reputable companies like BJIT and Sony isn’t sufficient proof of legitimacy. Clear partnerships or endorsements would be more reassuring.

No Coverage in Japanese News: The lack of coverage in Japanese media is suspicious for a Japanese company in a cutting-edge field.

No Mention of Apps: In the current age, not having a mobile application or even discussing the development of one is odd and could indicate a lack of technical progress.

Hosting in the U.S. and Canada: For a Japanese company, hosting its site outside Japan may raise questions about why they’re doing so, although it’s not necessarily a red flag.

Outdated Media: Old photos and videos could indicate a lack of current activity, or the company is reusing old assets for a different venture.

Use of Anime/Emoji Characters: During AMAs, using a cartoon character to represent a supposed real-life executive is unusual and could indicate that the person may not exist or is unwilling to be publicly associated with the project.

Binance, the world’s largest exchange, moved JASMY Coin to the innovation zone, limiting most of its utility, such as margin trading. The exchange also delisted several JASMY trading pairs, including Jasmy/BNB and Jasmy/ETH.

Given these factors, extreme caution should be exercised. Anyone interested in JasmyCoin should seek verified, third-party information and consult financial advisors or legal experts before investing.

Conclusion

In the world of cryptocurrencies, JasmyCoin has been attracting attention for its purported claim as Japan’s Bitcoin and its focus on enabling user ownership of data through its Personal Data Locker (PDL). The coin’s price predictions suggest a favorable outlook, painting a promising future with short-term and long-term estimates pointing towards an upward trajectory. Such positive forecasts could tempt many to view JasmyCoin as an ideal investment opportunity capable of reaching new heights in value.

However, balancing this optimism with a healthy dose of scrutiny is crucial. Several red flags raise questions about the project’s transparency and legitimacy. So, while the future might look bright for JasmyCoin based on current price predictions, potential investors should exercise caution. Thorough due diligence—including seeking third-party verifications and possibly consulting with financial and legal experts—is highly advisable.

Whether JasmyCoin will fulfill its potential or get trapped by the questions surrounding it remains to be seen. Either way, it serves as a case study of the complexities of cryptocurrency investment, where promise and peril often go hand in hand.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.