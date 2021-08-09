TL;DR Breakdown

Israel’s most significant intelligence agency, acknowledged nationwide, has recently put out a job listing.

The intelligence agency is looking to hire professionals in e-commerce and cryptocurrencies.

Various theories have been developed by media houses, mainly involving the existence of anonymous payments.

Cryptocurrencies are reaching far and wide, attracting a lot of countries to adopt them for carrying out payments. While there are plenty of firms searching for opportunities to enter the crypto industry, the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency has caught the attention of the media world with the a job listing release.

Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel, has recently put out a job listing looking for experts in digital currencies and e-commerce. This suggests the involvement of cryptocurrencies in the activities carried out by the firm.

The role of a crypto expert in Mossad

The intelligence agency has been requiring the experience of the applicant to be at least three years in the crypto or e-commerce industry. Therefore, the higher the individual’s experience level, the higher the chances of selection for the position.

Further extension of the requirements stated that the applicant who is applying for the position should be capable of “leading, initiating, planning and accompanying systems development activities” with great brilliance avoiding negligence at all costs.

Usage of cryptocurrencies in Mossad

According to local sources like Ynet, who have provided speculation at the usage of crypto in the organization, Mossad might use digital currencies to carry out anonymous payments that can be used to buy equipment or implement certain activities.

The presence of cryptocurrencies has always been concentrated with the militant wing of Hamas, the de facto ruling authority of the Gaza Strip in Palestine. The declared terrorist wallets have been involved with the accumulation of around 3,370 Bitcoin for the past four years, as mentioned in a report.