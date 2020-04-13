IOTA price turned bullish on the 12th of April and moved across the $0.1680 mark before falling back towards the $0.1610 level, closer to the end of the day.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (12th April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency saw a bullish movement after midday on the 12th of April, the price line moved across the $0.1680 mark and saw a day’s high of $0.16813807, and a day’s low of $0.15761588. The IOTAUSD pair fell back below the $0.1610 mark after experiencing bears at 22:10 GMT. The trading pair closed the day with a value of $0.16060729 US Dollars.

IOTA: technical indicators

IOTA Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) moved close to each other on the 12th of April. Both of the moving averages traced their paths right next to the IOTAUSD pair, except for when both of them turned bearish after before midday. The 20EMA closed at $0.16205466, while the 50MA closed at $0.16314595.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) appeared bearish after 21:00 GMT, and closed at the 30.14 mark. The RSI fell to a low of 3.79 before midday, which means that the coin was extremely oversold at that point.

Featured Image by William Iven.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.