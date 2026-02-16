India’s AI Impact Summit kicks off at Bharat Mandapam

- People at India’s AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam said the opening day came with long lines, overcrowded spaces, and a sudden order to empty the building.
- Some speakers for Tuesday at India’s AI Impact Summit said they still don’t have confirmed panel times or final agendas, so they’re waiting for basic information on when they’re actually supposed to speak.
- The official website for India’s AI Impact Summit says AI can reshape society and help developing countries leap forward, and PM Narendra Modi said the theme is “welfare for all, happiness for all.”
India’s AI Impact Summit opened with confusion, delays, and mixed messaging.