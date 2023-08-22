Does Gen AI Impact Female Clerical Workers in a Harsh Way?

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Gen AI’s Negative Impact on Female Clerical Workers: ILO Report

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has recently released a document shedding light on the potential consequences of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) on the global job landscape. Contrary to the prevailing notion of AI overtaking human roles entirely, the report emphasizes that gen AI is more likely to automate specific tasks within jobs, thereby enabling employees to focus on alternative responsibilities. While this perspective aligns with existing sentiments from industry players such as Microsoft, the ILO report underscores an interesting detail: clerical work could be one of the domains hardest hit by the rise of gen AI.

Clerical work: a potential focal point

The ILO report presents a unique angle by pointing out that clerical work is likely to experience the greatest impact from the proliferation of gen AI. This projection raises concerns, particularly due to the disproportionate representation of women in this sector, notably in developed countries. The analysis reveals a stark gender-based contrast: in high-income nations, approximately 8.5% of female employment faces a high potential for automation, while the equivalent figure for male employment stands at a comparatively lower 3.9%. This divergence in automation potential could lead to gender-based disparities in employment outcomes.

Policy attention and mitigation strategies

While the ILO maintains that AI is unlikely to replace most jobs entirely, the organization advocates for proactive policy measures to ensure that any new roles created are of high quality. Acknowledging the potential negative implications of gen AI on employment, the report underscores the importance of fostering social dialogue, conducting workplace consultations, providing income support, and advancing gender equality policies. The emphasis on gender equality is particularly crucial in light of the anticipated impact on female clerical workers.

The shifting landscape: care sector opportunities

Beyond the realms of clerical work, the ILO report highlights a potential avenue for reemployment in the care sector. As global populations age, there is an anticipated surge in demand for care-related roles. Displaced workers from other sectors might find opportunities in this domain. However, the report underscores the need for improved job quality within the care sector itself, indicating that merely transitioning to this field might not suffice without concurrent efforts to enhance the nature of the available roles.

Real-life impact: a personal account

The report is bolstered by real-life anecdotes that exemplify the evolving AI landscape. A recent incident featured a 25-year-old copywriter who gradually lost her job to ChatGPT, an AI-powered writing tool developed by OpenAI. Olivia Lipkin, the copywriter in question, narrated her experience of being referred to as “Olivia/ChatGPT” by her managers on communication platforms. Eventually, in April, she was let go from her position. Lipkin’s story serves as a tangible illustration of the ongoing integration of AI into certain job roles.

Unpredictable trajectory: the road ahead

As the conversation around the potential implications of gen AI gains traction, uncertainty remains a key factor. While some experts consider the current AI hype to be overstated, there is consensus that AI technology is continually evolving. The report cites IDC’s perspective, which characterizes the current state of affairs as being “hyped up.” However, the report also acknowledges the potential for the technology to mature in the coming years, potentially causing disruptions in the employment landscape.

The ILO’s document challenges prevailing narratives surrounding AI’s role in the workforce. While complete job replacement by AI remains a distant scenario, the automation of specific tasks is a more likely outcome. Clerical work emerges as a vulnerable domain, with potential gender-based employment disparities in developed countries. The report advocates for proactive policy measures to ensure job quality and gender equality, while also highlighting the shifting landscape of employment opportunities, particularly in the care sector. As AI continues to evolve, the trajectory of its impact on employment remains uncertain, necessitating ongoing observation and adaptation.