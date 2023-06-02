Hooked Protocol price analysis: HOOK soars in the direction of $1.48 as bullish momentum returns.

TL;DR Breakdown

Hooked Protocol price analysis is on a bullish trend today, with the HOOK/USD pair rising to the $1.48 mark. The bulls have been pushing hard on the current support level of $1.41 as they attempt to break through the resistance at the $1.50 mark, which appears to be a key psychological level for traders. The price is currently trading at $1.48 after having gained more than 2.48% in the last 24 hours. The volume has also seen an increase, with over $28 million up over the last 24 hours. This indicates that traders are expecting a further rise in price. The bullish momentum is expected to continue as the coin is supported by strong buying pressure and a strong bullish trend line.

Hooked Protocol price analysis 1-day chart: HOOK trades above $1.48, gaining over 2.48%

The Hooked Protocol price analysis is on the bullish side today. Bulls have taken the price up to the $1.48 mark, indicating that traders are expecting an upward trend in the near term. The price movement has been quite volatile, but the overall trend is up. However, the digital asset is encountering resistance and may retreat to test support at $1.31. The price movement recently produced a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern, which shows that the bears are losing ground. The resistance for the HOOK/USD pair is at $1.50, and a break above this level could lead to further gains.

HOOK/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

Hooked Protocol price analysis shows that the bulls are in control, and buyers may make an effort to push the asset’s price higher. The technical indicators point towards a bullish trend, with the relative strength index (RSI) at 47.31 and the MACD signaling a buy. Furthermore, investors should keep an eye out for HOOK, aiming for the next resistance level at $1.73. The 50-day MA is also trending upwards, indicating that buyers may continue pushing the price higher in the short term.

HOOK/USD 4-hour price chart: Firm bullish sentiment forms

The 4-hour price chart for the Hooked Protocol price analysis further confirms the bullish momentum. The rising trendline indicates that buyers may continue pushing the prices higher, aiming for new highs asset has strong bullish momentum, and if the resistance at $1.50 is broken, it could lead to further gains.

HOOK/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

Looking at the 4-hour chart, we can see that the price is above all three moving averages (the 50-EMA, the 100-EMA, and the 200-EMA). The RSI indicator is also in bullish territory, with a value of 58.21, showing that the bulls are still in control of this market. The MACD also indicates a strong buy signal, and the volume has been increasing in recent hours. This all suggests that the HOOK token is on the bullish side, and if buyers can push the HOOK/USD pair above $1.50, then this could be an excellent opportunity to enter into a long position.

Hooked Protocol price analysis Conclusion

In conclusion, Hooked Protocol’s price analysis is on a bullish trend today, with strong buying pressure pushing the asset higher. However, there is still some resistance that needs to be overcome before the coin can continue its upward momentum. The technical indicators suggest that buyers may continue pushing the price higher in the near term, aiming for the next resistance at $1.50.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.