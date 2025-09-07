FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
Goldman Sachs

Goldman and T. Rowe sign $1 billion partnership as Wall Street targets retirement cash

2 mins read
801432
Goldman and T. Rowe sign $1 billion partnership as Wall Street targets retirement cash

Contents

1. Goldman and T. Rowe prep co-branded portfolios
Share link:

In this post:

  • Goldman Sachs is buying a $1 billion, 3.5% stake in T. Rowe Price to push private assets into retirement accounts.
  • The partnership will launch target-date funds, co-branded portfolios, and advice services by mid-2025.
  • Citigroup also announced a deal giving BlackRock $80 billion in client assets to manage starting in Q4.

Goldman Sachs is putting down up to $1 billion for a 3.5% stake in asset manager T. Rowe Price, the firm confirmed Thursday, according to Yahoo Finance.

The goal is to flood the retirement market with access to private assets (stuff like real estate, infrastructure, credit, and private equity) things that were once only offered to institutional investors.

Now the plan is to make them available to everyday Americans, especially those saving for retirement.

The partnership wants to build a system that lets these alternative assets flow directly into the hands of retirees, account sponsors, and financial advisers. Goldman CEO David Solomon said this collaboration “represent[s] our conviction in a shared legacy of success delivering results for investors.”

He also said that with Goldman’s “decades of leadership innovating across public and private markets” and T. Rowe’s “expertise in active investing,” clients can expect better access to new ways of saving for retirement and building wealth.

T. Rowe Price saw its stock jump by as much as 9% on Friday after the announcement. Goldman shares also ticked up, but by a smaller margin. T. Rowe CEO Rob Sharps said:

“As a leader in retirement, we have a proven track record of using our expertise to drive solutions that help our clients confidently prepare for, save for, and live in retirement.”

Goldman and T. Rowe prep co-branded portfolios

Part of the joint plan includes launching target-date funds that mix public stocks, bonds, and private assets. These hybrid funds are set to roll out by the middle of next year. This would bring private investments straight into retirement portfolios in a way that hasn’t really existed before.

See also  US manufacturing suffer sixth straight month of recession as tariffs bite

The two companies also want to launch co-branded portfolios and offer financial advice, targeting both mass affluent and high-net-worth investors.

Meanwhile, just this Thursday, Citigroup said its wealth unit would begin working with BlackRock under a new agreement. That deal will give BlackRock control over $80 billion in Citi’s wealth client assets.

Over time, those funds will also include private market strategies. Citi said the rollout would begin in the fourth quarter.

This wave of Wall Street-private asset pairings comes after President Trump signed an executive order last month. The order directs the Securities and Exchange Commission to let cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets into 401(k)s and retirement accounts. That’s opened the door for big players like Goldman to go all-in on pushing these products through.

Before this, private assets were largely out of reach. These investments are harder to sell, come with more fees, and usually require long lockups. They were built for institutional investors, not school teachers, engineers, or small business owners.

But the potential for profit has outweighed the challenge. With the rule changes in place, asset managers are rushing in.

Apollo Global Management, Partners Group, and KKR have each partnered with more traditional asset managers too. These include State Street, BlackRock, and Capital Group. The goal across the board is clear: pull retail money into alternative investments while the iron is hot.

See also  Trump weighs trade retaliation after EU hits Google with ads fine

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan