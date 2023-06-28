George Soros Warns Against AI as the First Pillar of the 3-Headed Polycrisis

TL;DR Breakdown

Renowned billionaire investor and philanthropist, George Soros, has expressed his concerns over what he calls a “polycrisis” engulfing the world. In his opinion, this multi-faceted crisis is primarily driven by artificial intelligence (AI), followed by climate change and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Soros emphasizes the need for urgent action and global cooperation to address these challenges.

Soros points out that the advent of AI, particularly with the release of Microsoft’s ChatGPT, has raised significant concerns. This technology poses a threat to existing business models, prompting major players like Google to rush in with competing products. Notably, Geoffrey Hinton, a prominent figure in AI development, has also expressed alarm at the potentially destructive impact of AI. Hinton warns against the development of fully autonomous weapon systems and cautions that AI’s progress could surpass human intelligence within the next two decades. Soros finds himself instinctively opposed to AI, as it constructs its own reality, detached from the complexities of the real world.

The urgency of climate change

Climate change emerges as the second pillar of the polycrisis, with Soros highlighting the detrimental effects of human activities and greenhouse gas emissions. Despite global efforts outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, the Earth’s climate system is becoming increasingly disrupted, leading to a dangerous acceleration of global warming. Climate scientists David King and Johan Rockström have warned of potential tipping points that could result in the collapse of life on Earth. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change forecasts a catastrophic rise in temperatures by 2100, leading to sea-level rise, melting ice sheets, and the collapse of ecosystems. Soros stresses the need for immediate action, emphasizing the importance of indigenous communities involvement in the decision-making process.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Soros acknowledges the negative shock caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted food supplies and triggered major geopolitical realignments. However, he finds solace in the resilience of the Ukrainian army, supported by the United States and Europe, which has managed to withstand the aggression. Soros believes that a potential defeat for Russia in Ukraine and reduced tensions between the United States and China may allow world leaders to shift their focus toward combating climate change. Such developments could also diminish the threat of Putin’s regime and foster positive changes within Russia.

The quest for solutions

Soros acknowledges the complexity of tackling the polycrisis and highlights the need for global regulations to govern AI. However, he notes that achieving global regulations is challenging due to the opposing governance systems of open and closed societies. Soros argues that AI benefits closed societies and threatens open societies due to its ability to enhance control and surveillance. While recognizing the efforts of the Biden administration and Congress in addressing AI regulation, Soros emphasizes the urgency of tackling the potential dangers of AI in the upcoming general elections in the United States and the United Kingdom.

As the world grapples with the polycrisis, George Soros draws attention to the three main challenges: AI, climate change, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Urgent action is required to regulate AI, combat climate change, and resolve geopolitical conflicts. Soros urges global cooperation and emphasizes the potential for positive outcomes if these challenges are adequately addressed. The survival of democracy in the face of the polycrisis remains uncertain, but the opportunity for change and progress persists if decisive action is taken.

Take note that the Soros’ Method is based on what he characterizes as a scientific method. He begins by creating a strategy that forecasts what will transpire in the financial markets, based on current market data. He then tests his theories by beginning with smaller-sized investments at first. There’s a lot to be learned from data but must not be deceived by AI-manufactured data.