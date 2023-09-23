European Esports Giant G2 Esports Marks Its Return to Valorant Champions Tour

TL;DR Breakdown

G2 Esports is set to become the 11th team in VCT Americas for the upcoming 2024 season.

Riot Games, the driving force behind Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), has made a significant announcement on September 23, 2023. G2 Esports, one of the most prominent names in the esports industry, is set to become the 11th team in VCT Americas for the upcoming 2024 season. This development comes with the inclusion of four former members from The Guard, the victorious team of VCL Ascension Americas this year.

The resurgence of G2 Esports in Valorant

G2 Esports, a European esports organization that made waves in the EMEA region, is making a strong comeback to the Valorant Champions Tour. In 2022, they successfully qualified for Masters Reykjavik, showcasing their dominance on the international stage. However, their journey in the Americas league hit a stumbling block in 2023 when CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez’s actions led to the withdrawal of their partnership spot at the last minute.

With this latest announcement, G2 Esports has reestablished its presence in the Valorant esports scene. This strategic partnership with the former members of The Guard not only redeems their position but also adds a layer of anticipation to the upcoming VCT Americas 2024 season.

The Guard’s Valorant roster, after a hard-fought battle in the VCL, emerged as the Ascension Americas champions in São Paolo, Brazil, defeating M80 with a convincing 3-1 victory in the grand final. This monumental win secured The Guard a spot in the highly competitive VCT Americas 2024 season.

However, a twist in the tale occurred when Riot Games announced on August 29 that The Guard had failed to meet the deadline to agree to the “Team Participation Agreement” for VCT Americas. Initially, Riot Games had stated that no additional teams would join VCT Americas. Nevertheless, an exception was made, allowing The Guard to sign with G2 Esports, thereby enabling them to participate in the VCT 2024 season. This collaboration signifies a fresh start for both parties, with a common goal of achieving excellence in the Valorant esports realm.

G2 Esports’ Valorant roster

G2 Esports has assembled a formidable Valorant roster for the VCT Americas 2024 season, featuring talented individuals: Jonah “JonahP” Pulice, Michael “neT” Bernet, Trent “trent” Cairns, Jacob “valyn” Batio, and Josh “JoshRT” Lee (coach).

Notably, the only missing piece from this lineup is The Guard’s former duelist main, Ian “tex” Botsch. G2 Esports has not yet disclosed the identity of their fifth player for the upcoming season.

A promising future in Valorant Esports

G2 Esports’ entry into VCT Americas 2024 injects fresh excitement into the Valorant esports landscape. With their history of success and the talent of their roster, they are poised to be formidable contenders in the upcoming season.

As Valorant continues to grow as an esports title, the inclusion of established organizations like G2 Esports further solidifies its position in the competitive gaming world. The battles that await in VCT Americas 2024 promise to be thrilling, as these seasoned players clash with the best in the region, all vying for the opportunity to qualify for global esports events.

The esports community eagerly awaits the revelation of G2’s fifth player, as the organization embarks on a journey to claim victory and secure a spot on the global stage once more. Stay tuned for more updates as the VCT Americas 2024 season unfolds.